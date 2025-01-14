NHL Injuries: Avalanche, Kings, Islanders, Maple Leafs, Canucks, Capitals, and the Jets

Corey Masisak: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that defenseman Samuel Girard isn’t ready yet and remains day-to-day.

Forward Valeri Nichushkin has skated several times but backed off as he hasn’t been feeling good. There isn’t a timeline for him.

Bednar denied the speculation that Gabriel Landeskog wasn’t able to skate on back-to-back days.

Evan Rawal: Bednar said Nichushkin’s injury will keep him out longer than expected and he’s “probably has some distance to go” before he’s ready to return.

Ryan Boulding: Avalanche goaltender Scott Wedgewood practiced and is ready to return tonight. He missed four games with an ankle injury.

Gerry Moddejonge: Los Angeles Kings defenseman Joel Edmundson returned to the lineup after missing two games with an upper-body injury.

Stefen Rosner: New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin returned to practice after missing Saturday’s game due to an illness.

Defenseman Isaiah George returned to practice. He’s missed the past three games with an upper-body injury.

Defenseman Alexander Romanov didn’t practice due to an upper-body injury and is day-to-day.

Dave McCarthy: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake McCabe skated on his own before practice and stayed on the ice for 10 minutes after practice started. He’s been out since January 5th with an upper-body injury suffered in a fight with Garnet Hathaway.

Defenseman Jani Hakanpaa had his first full practice since he had a knee procedure done in December. He had offseason knee surgery as well.

“I don’t know how close he is, to be honest with you,” Berube said. “This is a good step in the right direction having them out there in practice and he’s going to need some more practice time for sure and feeling like he’s ready to go. That’s a tough timeline for me to give you on that one.”

NHL.com: Vancouver Canucks defenseman Filip Hronek skated with the team. He had been on a conditioning loan with Abbotsford (AHL). He’s been out since November 27th when he suffered an upper-body injury and then had a lower-body procedure done.

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals coach Spencer Carbery didn’t have a timeline on goaltender Charlie Lindgren, and he didn’t practice yesterday.

Carbery did say: “progressing, progressing well. … So, we’ll see if he’s able to come off the IR when he’s eligible (Saturday).”

Tom Gulitti: Capitals forward Sonny Milano (upper-body) was on the ice again before practice but didn’t stay on for practice.

Mike McIntyre: Winnipeg Jets defenseman Haydn Fleury practiced in a regular jersey for the first time since suffering the injury. Defenseman Colin Miller remains out.

