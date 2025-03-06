NHL Rumors: San Jose Sharks, Philadelphia Flyers, Winnipeg Jets, and Chicago Blackhawks

Luke Kunin is likely on the move

Chris Johnston: The San Jose Sharks are holding forward Luke Kunin out of tonight’s game against the Detroit Red Wings for ‘roster management purposes.’

Luke Kunin is being held out of the lineup for trade-related reasons. #SJSharks pic.twitter.com/0UryBoSmV6 — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 6, 2025

Scouting the Philadelphia Flyers and Winnipeg Jets

Adm Kimelman: Scouts listed to attend tonights Flyers – Jets game include the Colorado Avalanche and Vancouver Canucks.

Trade interest picking up around Scott Laughton, with the Toronto Maple Leafs at the front of the line

Brandon J. Sommerman: Philadelphia Flyers GM Danial Briere was talking to multiple teams about Scott Laughton. There has been more back-and-forths and less listening

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been one of, if not, the most aggressive teams after Scott Laughton.

Believe they have more interest in Laughton than Brayden Schenn.

Charlie O’Connor: Scott Laughton before tonight’s game on the possibility of it being his last game with the Flyers

“It’s definitely popped into my head, yeah. It’s popped in there. I try & keep it out, but it’s hard not to think about.

And I don’t know if anything will happen at this point. But yeah, you think about it. You think about what’s to come, and what the future may hold.

I’ll try to keep it on the back burner for today. I think it’s been hard the last week or so — not getting in my own head, but kinda overthinking things. I know I make light of it, but it’s your life and your future. And with a young family here, it’s something you think about.”

Is Petr Mrazek looking for a trade after the Blackhawks acquired Spencer Knight?

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek on if he hopes he’s traded at the deadline (he’s been told they’ll be running with Spencer Knight and Arvid Soderblom):

“We don’t want to jump into rush decisions or anything. If anything comes and makes sense for Kyle and hopefully for me, as well, then we might have a discussion. We’ll see what happens today or tomorrow, or in the summer. You don’t want to just jump into something quickly for something that might not make sense, so we’ll see what happens now or in the summer.”

