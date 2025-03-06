NHL Rumors: Ferraro, Kunin, Spence, Soucy and Rantanen

The San Jose Sharks are listening on Mario Ferraro and Luke Kunin

Pierre LeBrun: San Jose Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro has a year left on his contract at $3.25 million. They are listening on the left-handed Dman.

They are happy to keep him but with the limited defensemen that could be available tomorrow, the Sharks are seeing what offers come their way.

David Pagnotta: The Sharks are talking to teams about defenseman Mario Ferraro and forward Luke Kunin.

Mario Ferraro: The defenseman was asked how he blocks out the noise with his name involved in some trade speculations.

Jordan Spence wasn’t held out for asset protection

Dennis Bernstein: Los Angeles Kings defenseman Jordan Spence was made a healthy scratch on Wednesday night and he wasn’t sat for trade protection.

The Winnipeg Jets have some interest in Carson Soucy

Jacob Stoller: The Winnipeg Jets are one of the teams interested in Vancouver Canucks defenseman Carson Soucy. Soucy is a pending UFA with a $3.25 million cap hit.

The Carolina Hurricanes got some clarity from Mikko Rantanen

Pierre LeBrun: League sources are saying that the Carolina Hurricanes received some clarity from Mikko Rantanen’s reps that he won’t be ready to make a decision regarding a contract extension by the deadline on Friday.

The Hurricanes are talking to other teams about what they might give up for Rantanen. The Hurricanes will then have to determine if they want to keep him as their own rental and weigh that against any trade offers they get.

Darren Dreger: “Good luck defining who’s in and who’s out involving the possibility of a Rantanen trade. The Hurricanes are working on options. Multiple teams are in the mix. Trade and extension is absolutely on the table. However, no guarantee at this moment Carolina pulls trigger.”

David Pagnotta: Have been told from multiple sources that the Florida Panthers are one of the teams that have shown serious interest in Rantanen.

Sportsnet 590 The FAN: Friedman on Rantanen: “No one has been given permission to talk to him, but a signed Rantanen could give the Hurricanes a good trade… Teams are willing to take him on as a rental, but does that appeal to Carolina?”

David Pagnotta: For the right team, Mikko Rantanen is open to signing a contract extension in a sign and trade.

“It’s one option believed to be available in a fluid situation and would help maximize a return for Carolina. Everything seems to be on the table, including Canes keeping him.”