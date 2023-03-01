NHL Rumors: Scouting CBJ-BUF, Seattle Kraken, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Scouting the Blue Jackets and Sabres

Mark Scheig: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Columbus Blue Jackets and Buffalo Sabres game include the Winnipeg Jets, Ottawa Senators, Arizona Coyotes, Dallas Stars, Los Angeles Kings, Anaheim Ducks, New York Rangers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Tampa Bay Lightning, Detroit Red Wings and Seattle Kraken.

The Seattle Kraken won’t do anything major

Mike Benton: Seattle Kraken GM Ron Francis was on 93.3 KJR radio in Seattle yesterday and said not to expect any major moves by them at the deadline.

“I wouldn’t expect anything major.

If we do anything it’s probably a little tweaking around the edges. Like I said, I like our group. They’ve worked really hard this season to put themselves in this position. You know, you start messing with your chemistry, it can mess it up too.

These guys like playing for each other. They believe they can get in. They have the opportunity to do that. If we can help them in some way that makes sense for the organization, short-term or long-term, we’re willing to do it. If those things aren’t there, then we’re not going to do something foolish.”

The Toronto Maple Leafs may not be done dealing

TSN: The Toronto Maple Leafs have made six trades in 12 days, three yesterday and they may not be done.

Chris Johnston says that they’ve maneuvered enough to be able activate goaltender Matt Murray off the LTIR and have the cap room to sign NCAA prospect Matthew Knies when his season is over.

“But what they did in the trade with Washington for Rasmus Sandin is get another first-round pick. That’s potential ammo. And what we’ve seen around the league is just a tremendous amount of upheaval. A lot of things shaking out and I think the Leafs are going to approach these next couple days still looking for ways to improve. I don’t think they’re done.”