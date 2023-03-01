NHL Rumors: Another Jakob Chychrun suitor off the board but there is still plenty of interest

Nick Bjugstad joins Jakob Chychrun as a scratch

Craig Morgan: The Arizona Coyotes made forward Nick Bjugstad and defenseman Jakob Chychrun healthy scratches for trade-related reasons.

NHL Rumors: Not looking like Brock Boeser is heading to Pittsburgh, and ties to Chychrun and Miller

On Jakob Chychrun trade talks

Darren Dreger: The Arizona Coyotes and Edmonton Oilers were deep into talks yesterday morning about Jakob Chychrun before Oilers GM Ken Holland switched his focus to Mattias Ekholm.

It’s back to the drawing board for Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong.

David Pagnotta: Trade talk around Chychrun picked up yesterday. Heard that the Los Angeles Kings put a substantial offer on the table. There are other teams still in it but the Kings were making a push. (posted before the Kings-Blue Jackets trade)

TSN: It’s been 18 months that Chychrun has been available and talks with the Oilers went deep before they moved on according to Pierre LeBrun.

LeBrun adds that the Washington Capitals held some substantial talks in the past week. The Buffalo Sabres and Pittsburgh Penguins checked in. So there’s still interest but…

“But as one GM said to me in the last hour (early yesterday evening), if the Coyotes don’t change their price he doesn’t see him getting moved and that Bill Armstrong, the GM of the Coyotes, is actually comfortable keeping Jakob Chychrun through this deadline and finally figuring this out in the summer.

But there’s lots of time between now and Friday to still get a trade done and Armstrong was circling back to some of the teams involved to see where they were at here in the last few hours.”

Darren Dreger: Teams are hoping that the cost for Jakob Chychrun drops. The Buffalo Sabres are still there, with the Columbus Blue Jackets having some extra assets now after the trade with the Kings. The Ottawa Senators are on a bit of a roll and willing to listen.

David Pagnotta: The Capitals still have their own first-round pick. The Pittsburgh Penguins, Carolina Hurricanes and St. Louis Blues remain in the mix for Chychrun.

David Pagnotta: The New York Islanders were interested before and wonder if they jump back in it. The Blue Jackets now have an extra first-round pick. Wonder if the Calgary Flames or Buffalo Sabres circle back.

NHL Rumors: Jakob Chychrun, Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Colorada Avalanche