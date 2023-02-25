NHL Rumors: Scouting WPG-COL, Adam Henrique, and Vladislav Gavrikov

Scouting the Jets and Avalanche

Mike McIntyre: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Winnipeg Jets and Colorado Avalanche game include the San Jose Sharks, Columbus Blue Jackets, New York Rangers, Ottawa Senators, Vancouver Canucks and Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Hurricanes were one of the teams looking at Adam Henrique

Nick Alberga: (off of Tom Gulitti’s tweet that Anaheim Ducks forward Adam Henrique is week-to-week after getting injured on Tuesday) The Carolina Hurricanes were one of the teams that had some interest in the Ducks forward.

NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins – Jeff Petry, and the need to get creative

Now what for Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov

Aaron Portzline: Multiple team and league sources confirmed that the Columbus Blue Jackets thought they had a Vladislav Gavrikov trade in place with the Boston Bruins for more than a week. A source said that Bruins kept asking for more time.

Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen wouldn’t comment.

Gavrikov has been scratched for the past week for ‘trade-related reasons.’ Could he return to the lineup tonight?

The Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings and Toronto Maple Leafs have been looking for help on the blue lines.

Pierre LeBrun: Wonder if the Oilers, Kings or Maple Leafs could get Gavrikov at a smaller discount now?

The Blue Jackets had wanted to deal Gavrikov before Jakob Chychrun gets dealt. Two sources said that they were interested in flipping the first-round pick they would have gotten from the Bruins in an offer to the Coyotes for Chychrun. The Blue Jackets won’t trade their own first-round pick, so they’d need to acquire another one.

NHL Rumors: Jakob Chychrun – Senators, Kings, Blue Jackets and Blues

There was the report that the Blue Jackets and Coyotes had a deal worked out at the draft last year but Chychrun wanted to go to playoff contender. The Blue Jackets later signed Johnny Gaudreau and Chychrun changed his mind but a deal couldn’t be worked out.