NHL Rumors: Seth Jones, and Evgeni Malkin

Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun Times: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones said that he, his agent Pat Brisson and GM Kyle Davidson have held some talks about a trade, but that he hasn’t “formally” asked for one.

“We all know the whole story and what happened when I got here,” Jones said. “I would like to give myself a chance to win in my career. I know that the money is not an easy thing to move, and that’s what we’re figuring out.

“If it happens, it happens. Obviously, while I’m here with the Blackhawks, they have my full effort full attention to this team to try to get this team better.”

The 30-year-old Jones has five years left on his contract at a $9.5 million cap hit. It wouldn’t be easy for any contender to take on that contract at the trade deadline. If the Blackhawks were to retain salary, he’d be a lot more appealing but the Blackhawks would have to be heavily compensated as there are five years left.

Evgeni Malkin isn’t retiring and when he does it will be as a Pittsburgh Penguin

Rob Rossi of The Athletic: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin will return to the lineup and he has not plans on retiring after the season and he doesn’t plan on playing for any other team.

“I not retire,” Malkin said to The Athletic on Wednesday. “I know what some people say — like, I go back to Russia and play for my home team. But I never say it, you know?

“I retire with Pittsburgh. The Penguins are my team. I love this team. When I retire it’s here.”

The 38-year-old has one more year left on his contract. Malkin adds he won’t be heading back to Russia to finish his hockey career.

“I not play in Russia after Pittsburgh. Maybe one game for home team in Russia. Just one to say goodbye.”

