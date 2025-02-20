NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Buffalo Sabres

The Pittsburgh Penguins looking for young players and draft picks

Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: Pittsburgh Penguins GM Kyle Dubas continues to look for ways to bring in younger players and draft picks.

It’s very unlikely that the Penguins will be able to trade the contracts of Tristan Jarry and Ryan Graves. The Penguins aren’t going to move assets to move the contracts.

After the trade of Marcus Pettersson, the odds of keeping Matt Grzelcyk increased if they don’t get a competitive offer. Forward Anthony Beauvillier, on an expiring contract could generate some interest. Pending UFAs Matt Nieto, Boko Imama, Pierre-Olivier Joseph and Ryan Shea won’t generate much interest.

Fourth-liners Noel Acciari and Blake Lizotte have term beyond this season and might interest someone. They could move one of them. If anyone showed interest in Kevin Hayes, they should move him. Newly acquired Danton Heinen and Vincent Desharnais have a year left and are stopgaps.

Forward Rickard Rakell is the Penguins best trade chip and if they’re offered a first, they should consider it. The Penguins aren’t in a rush to trade Michael Bunting, but if they got a good offer…

In the offseason, they could circle back Kris Letang, Bryan Rust, and Erik Karlsson. Think that one of those three could be moved this offseason.

Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic: (mailbag) The Buffalo Sabres could trade pending UFAs Jason Zucker, Jordan Greenway, and Henri Jokiharju at the deadline. The Sabres are getting calls on Dylan Cozens, Alex Tuch, and others.

Utah Hockey Club’s Michael Kesselring would be a nice partner for Owen Power, though not sure if they’re interested in moving him. Forward Jack Quinn could become expendable for the Sabres. Lawson Crouse is another Utah player who might be a nice fit for the Sabres.

If the Buffalo Sabres want to make a big trade that would have long-term ramifications on the franchise, it doesn’t have to happen at the trade deadline.

