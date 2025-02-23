NHL Rumors: Seth Jones, and the Edmonton Oilers

Seth Jones wouldn’t mind going to a contender

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Seth Jones preferring to play for a contender

“Seth Jones, he told Ben Pope in Chicago this week that yes, he is asked the Blackhawks to consider moving him. I don’t believe he’s given a list of teams, but I think he’s made it clear, if he does go he wants it to be a contender.

And the thing that makes that a little more difficult is not so many contenders have cap room. I think some teams are a bit farther away could take the whole contract, but Jones has indicated he prefers it to be a contender.

The Edmonton Oilers are looking for a top-six forward and monitoring their blue line

TSN: Ryan Rishaug on the Edmonton Oilers looking for a top-six forward and John Klingberg continues to audition on the blue line.

“As for the Oilers and their roster, some things to keep an eye on here in the next couple of weeks as we hurtle towards trade deadline. John Klingberg and his audition continues on the blue line. Exactly, what kind of role can he be counted on for come playoff time? Can he slide in next to Darnell Nurse, who’s a top-four guy, or is he better suited on the bottom pair?

This is relevant because it definitely tweaks Stan Bowman’s To-Do List heading into the trade deadline. So how Klingberg equips himself in the coming games will go a long way in telling Stan Bowman, sending him the message, what the Oilers might need.

Another thing to keep an eye on is a top-six forward. They’ve been auditioning some players alongside Leon Draisaitl. We’ll likely see that on this road trip as well. But lots for Stan Bowman to sort out between now and the deadline. And coming out of the Four Nations break a host of games for him to get a good look and see what the evidence tells him. The Oilers did lose three of five, heading into the break.”

