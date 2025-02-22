NHL Rumors: A Third Line Center and a Defenseman on the Maple Leafs Wish List

NHL RumorsNHL Trade Deadline

The Toronto Maple Leafs are looking for a third-line center and a defenseman to play with Morgan Rielly.
The Toronto Maple Leafs looking for a 3C and a defenseman to play with Morgan Rielly

TSN: Mark Masters on the Toronto Maple Leafs looking for a third-line center and possibly a new defensive partner for Morgan Rielly.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“And defense, does General Manager Brad Treliving need to add a blue liner before the deadline? Morgan Rieley got on a bit of a roll before the break. That was a great sign. But who’s going to be his partner in the playoffs?

Right now his partner is Oliver Ekman-Larsen, who’s a 33-year-old who’s playing on his offside. Not an ideal situation. Toronto had hoped that Jani Hakanpaa would be in the mix, but the big Finn has only played in two games this season because of this nagging knee issue that forced him out of the Four Nations Face-off. It’s looking more and more like he won’t be a factor.  So, does Treliving need to add another defenseman to complete this blue line?

And up front Treliving has already said he’s interested in adding a center. He’s been looking for someone to complete that third line. They’ve struggled to find a middleman on the third-line most of the season.

Max Domi’s played there a lot, but he’s only got three goals all season. Pontus Holmberg spin there of late. That’s not exactly a great fit.

So Treliving could be busy in the lead-up to the trade deadline. The Leafs are in a good spot right now in terms of the playoffs. They’re second in the Atlantic Division but I’m interested to see, can they turn it into a great spot.”

