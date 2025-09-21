NHL Rumors: Shane Pinto, Mason McTavish, Michael McLeod, and Carter Hart

Shane Pinto doesn’t want his contract situation to be a distraction

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Citizen: The 24-year-old Shane Pinto is entering the final year of his contract and is coming off a career-high 37 points in 70 games last season, as the Ottawa Senators’ third-line center. He carries a $3.75 million cap hit.

Senators GM Steve Staois said last week that he’s spoken to Pinto’s agent about a possible extension.

“I had discussions with his agent, I guess it was a couple of weeks ago, and I thought it was a positive dialogue,” Staios said. “They felt that getting the season started and not having it as a distraction was the way that they wanted it to go.

They know that I am open to discussing it any time. We talked about Shane being an important part of this team, and I look forward to having more discussions to have him as part of this core moving forward.”

It sounds like they will let the season start to see how things go and see what happens. Pinto wants to focus on hockey and not have his contract situation be a distraction.

“I just want to focus on hockey,” Pinto said. “It’s a big year for everyone. I don’t want to be a distraction to anyone and I want all of us to take the next step, and hopefully have a good start, and then we’ll see where it goes from there.”

Mason McTavish is thinking seven, eight years with the Anaheim Ducks, thinking five … A difference in money, too

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: Mason McTavish will remain skating with the Ottawa 67s (OHL) as his agents and the Anaheim Ducks try to shrink the sizable game on a contract.

Sources have said the McTavish is open to a seven or eight-year deal in the $7 to $8 million range, with the Ducks pitching a five-year deal at around $5.5 million.

Michael McLeod will be heading to Carolina, and Carter Hart is still going over his options

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: Once his eligible to sign, the Carolina Hurricanes will be adding forward Michael McLeod.

Goaltender Carter Hart is still going over his options. Some teams that have reached out are not in the mix, have denied it, or are steering things away. The San Jose Sharks haven’t inquired.

