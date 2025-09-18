NHL Rumors: Stars, Oilers, Canucks, Avalanche, Mammoth, and Senators

Dallas Stars and Jason Robertson Contract Talks at a Standstill

Taylor Baird: “Jim Nill says negotiations with players has come to a standstill around the league. Both Dallas and Jason Robertson want to see what the market is for his next contract. Stressed team has control for two more years with Robertson as a RFA. Patience is the name of the game.”

Robert Tiffin of Stars Thoughts.com: “With Jason, I don’t blame him. He’s not a UFA, he’s an RFA (next summer). He wants to see what the market is. We want to see what the market is. So things are really kind of on hold, but we communicated all summer. They know our stance. They know what they’re looking for, and I’m confident that we’re going to get something done.”

Dallas Stars and Thomas Harley Waiting on Contract Extension

Taylor Baird: “Jim Nill is going to approach Thomas Harley and his next contract carefully. Olympic year could be big for his development. Both parties have had off-the-record preliminary discussions but no big movement yet on that next deal in Dallas.”

Martin Necas Leaving Contract Talks Up to His Agent with Colorado

Evan Rawal: “Necas on extension talks. “We’re talking.” Said he doesn’t really know, leaves it up to his agent.”

Edmonton Oilers and Utah Mammoth Want No Part of Carter Hart

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: “Oilers GM Stan Bowman says he’s not looking to sign G Carter Hart. He likes where Stuart Skinner is at. The expectation is that Skinner will start the season as the No. 1 goalie.”

Cole Bagley: My sources in the organization are telling me there’s zero interest in adding Carter Hart to the Mammoth.

Utah is very pleased with their goaltending situation going into camp.

NHLRumors.com Note: Even with the departure of Connor Ingram, Bagley continues to hear the Mammoth are not going to bring in Carter Hart.

Alex Formenton Not Returning to the Senators

Bruce Garrioch: Steve Staios says he’s spoken to Alex Formenton‘s agent and both “sides agree it would be best for both sides for a fresh start.” #Sens

Quinn Hughes Doesn’t Have To Make a Decision Just Yet

Brendan Batchelor: “Obviously Quinn‘s future is so important to this franchise and this city. At the end of the day, he doesn’t have to make a decision yet. Sometimes in life, you think one thing one month, and another thing another month.” – Jim Rutherford on Quinn Hughes’ future.

Noah Strang: “Part of Rutherford on Hughes’ decision: “The biggest topic we all talk about, he wants to play with his brothers. I think everyone knows that by now. But it doesn’t have to happen . It could happen at the end of their careers.”

