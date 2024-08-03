NHL Rumors: Should Montreal Trade for Patrik Laine

Does it Make Sense for Montreal to Trade for Patrik Laine?

TSN Hockey Analyst Frankie Corrado joined TSN SportsCenter to discuss trending topics in the NHL, including whether the Montreal Canadiens should trade for Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine.

Host: “We’re joined by our NHL analyst Frankie Corrado, for hot or not. And we’re looking at Eastern NHL teams. We’re gonna start with Montreal. Should the Canadiens be trying to trade for Patrik Laine hot or not?”

Frankie Corrado: “Okay, so I’m not like overly hot on this, but I’m more than lukewarm. I’m more than lukewarm on this, and I’ve been warming up to it, and I’ll tell you why. There’s one x-factor for me. That’s Marty St. Louis. Marty. St. Louis has a way of working with players and finding ways to get the most out of them. He can relate to them on a level that not every coach in the NHL can do.

Now, if you wanted to bring him in. You have to eat at least 25 percent of that salary if you’re Columbus, so you have to make him a $6-$6.5 million dollar player which Montreal would be able to absorb in their cap structure. And the other thing you know the timing would be right for Patrick Laine to be a Montreal Canadien, because there’s not great expectations on the team to be a winning team to be a playoff team.

So that means for Patrick Laine, he can kind of slide in under the radar there. He just has to go in there, be a part of what Marty St. Louis is preaching his program, do his thing, and maybe it turns into something more without the expectations being too high for Patrick Laine.

So I’m not exactly overly hot but I’m more than lukewarm on it.”