NHL Rumors: Six Potential Landing Spots for Patrik Laine

Could Patrik Laine be a fit in Montreal?

Marc Dumont of Montreal Hockey Now: It’s obvious that the Montreal Canadiens could use some more offense. They tried to add some at the start of free agency with Jonathan Marchessault but he signed with the Nashville Predators.

The 26-year-old Patrik Laine may be a fit with the Canadiens when looking at a five-year timeline. He’s got two years left at $8.7 million and he comes with some question marks. Prorating his scoring to 82 games, he’s around 30 goals over the past three seasons. He’d fill their top-six winger need.

His contract, declining underlying numbers, and the asking price are sticking points. The asking price shouldn’t be too bad considering the Blue Jackets and Laine are willing to move on. Having only two years left on his contract isn’t bad and would give them ample time to decide if he’s worthy of a contract extension. Yes, his current $8.7 million cap hit is a little high.

Where else could be potential trade fits for Columbus Blue Jackets Patrik Laine?

Josh Wegman of theScore: There is no guarantee that the Columbus Blue Jackets will trade Patrik Laine. He’d like a change of scenery and GM Don Waddell has said they are working at. A look at five logical, potential trade destinations for Patrik Laine.

Pittsburgh Penguins – Imagine Laine on a line with Sidney Crosby and being setup on the power play by Erik Karlsson. The Penguins would need to send salary back – Lars Eller at $2.45 million and Noel Acciari at $2 million would be candidates.

Colorado Avalanche – Valeri Nichushkin ($6.125 million) and Gabriel Landeskog‘s ($7 million) situations complicate things. They could have $16 million in cap space or $3 million. The Avs have a big hole if Nichushkin and Landeskog don’t play.

Vegas Golden Knights – The Golden Knights don’t shy away from big moves. Would need the money to work out and may need to include Nicolas Roy ($3 million) and/or Brett Howden ($1.9 million). They could use a top-six winger.

Seattle Kraken – Could use a game-breaking offensive winger. Would need to find a way to make the money work.

Buffalo Sabres – Not the perfect fit but have some cap space to work with. They do have a group of young wingers that may want/deserve a shot in the top-six.