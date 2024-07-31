NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, and the Edmonton Oilers

Could the Montreal Canadiens consider trading a 2025 first-round pick?

Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens own the Calgary Flames conditional 2025 first-round draft pick from the Sean Monahan trade back in 2022.

The condition on the pick is that if the Flames pick is in the top 10, it transfers to the Florida Panthers 2025 first-round pick. The Flames have been selling since the middle of last season, so the chances of the pick being in the top 10 are increasing.

So if the pick transfers to the Panthers pick, it will likely be in the 17-32 range and that could lead the Canadiens to consider trading the pick as they look to take the next step in their rebuild.

NHL News: Rangers, Canadiens, Flames, Devils, and the Hurricanes

Three potential trade options for the Edmonton Oilers

Allan Mitchell of The Athletic: Currently it’s looking like the Edmonton Oilers could have Cody Ceci or Philip Broberg lined up beside Darnell Nurse on the second pairing. There is still time for them to look at making a trade. Three potential trade options.

Artem Zub – Ottawa Senators – The Senators may not want to move the right-handed defenseman this offseason, but if they are out of it at the trade deadline, he could be a top target for the Oilers. It might cost Broberg plus another piece and that is only if Broberg establishes himself as an NHLer.

Rasmus Andersson – Calgary Flames – His offense has improved the past three seasons and plays well at both ends. He has a bit of an edge. He’s struggled with top minutes but would be nice on a second pair. He may not be available, and it might take a three-team to pull it off. Broberg plus more young assets/draft picks.

NHL Rumors: Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid Extension Are Top Priorities for New GM Stan Bowman

Justin Barron – Montreal Canadiens – The 22-year-old is a mobile defenseman with a bit of an edge. Has only 94 games in the NHL. The 2022 first-round pick (25th overall) would be a long-shot to acquire. Would either team consider a Broberg for Barron trade?