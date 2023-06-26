NHL Rumors: Should the Canucks be eyeing Chris Tanev and Tyler Toffoli?

Sekeres and Price: Blake Price and Rick Dhaliwal on if the Vancouver Canucks should consider bringing defenseman Chris Tanev or forward Tyler Toffoli back.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Price: “Tire fire in Calgary these days. Tyler Toffoli amongst those… He liked it here. I can’t image a trade within the division but, I mean, we know Tyler Toffoli liked it in Vancouver”

Dhaliwal: “Well, my eye’s not on Tyler Toffoli. I don’t care what you say Blake. My eye’s on, there’s seven UFAs possibly in the next year for the Calgary Flames. My eye’s on Chris Tanev. What happens with Chris Tanev?

Because I wonder if there could ever be a reuniting with Tanev in Vancouver. And I’ll tell you why. Look, if Hanifin leaves, he apparently wants to play in US market, that’s going to be good news for Tanev because his stock goes up. If Hanifin leaves, Tanev’s stock goes up because he’s a UFA in just over a year.

I haven’t really looked into if the Canucks would be interested in Toffoli or not. But again, more wingers, Blake,

Price: “That would be a winger for a winger trade.

Dhaliwal: “I thought you meant if the UFA market. I haven’t looked into Toffoli but all he ever does is score. He’s not the fastest guy in the world but he’s got great hockey sense. He led the Flames in goals last year. He’s a great teammate. Really was well-liked in Vancouver.

Remember after the bubble, all these guys left – (Jacob) Markstrom, Tanev, Toffoli, (Troy) Stecher. He’s was one of the guys who wanted to stay. He had clearly told his agent at the time, ‘I want to stay in Vancouver.’ But the cap situation was, it’s amazing to me guys, five years after the bubble cap situation we’re in the same mess still in Vancouver.

Will there ever come a time in this city where they’re not in cap hell?”

Price: “Well they’re not in hell right now but they’re in purgatory cause they know there’s still more cap hits coming.”