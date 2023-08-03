NHL Rumors: Should the Vancouver Canucks Consider Re-signing Ethan Bear?

Sekeres and Price: Patrick Johnston the Sekeres and Price show on unrestricted free agent defenseman and former Vancouver Canucks Ethan Bear. Should the Canucks be interested in him despite is injury that will keep him out for the start of the season?

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Johnston: “I don’t know. Last I heard, last I checked I think there wasn’t much going on.

Obviously he’s a player that won’t be ready till December. So…

Ilya Samsonov Set the Market for Filip Gustavsson and Jeremy Swayman

Blake Price: “I mean, great upper hand on negotiations on that front, and I think he’s a good enough player. But if you can get him at a really good price, why not?”

Johnston: “Yeah, and that’s kind of where it feels like to me. You know, I know that they’re been a couple offers but I don’t know how firm or anything like that. At least have called. I don’t know, offers probably the wrong word. I know teams have called him.

But, he’s not ready until December. The one deadline on him is his cap hit cause he’s one of those ones. There is the prorated thing. If you signed him after the start of the season there’s rules that kick in that change your cap hit.

So he’s the kind of guy you can’t just sit there and wait cause that’s, that’s, it’s designed, the cap is designed so you can’t have guys, ‘oh, we’ll sign him,’ remember this is the (William) Nylander thing when Nylander signed , his cap hit was enormous for that one season.

And so the rules are set up so you just stash guys and it’s, ‘oh, he’s healthy again.’ The old, 35 years ago they’d just sign guys Italy or whatever.

NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, and the San Jose Sharks

But, to me it’s strikes now as being one, it’s sort of who’s going to blink. Is going to be able to hold firm to what he thinks he should be getting for next season, and will the Canucks. I think the Canucks would like to have him back. They traded for him. They like the player. Everything was positive and then he got hurt.”