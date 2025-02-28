NHL Rumors: St. Louis Blues, and the New York Islanders

Brayden Schenn on his name in the rumor mill

Tom Gulitti: St. Louis Blues forward Brayden Schenn on his name in the trade rumors a week out from the NHL trade deadline.

“Honestly, it’s like the time I’ve gotten traded, I didn’t expect to get traded. So, you really neve know. I’ve always said I love it here in St. Louis. It’s a great organization, a great place to play. I definitely know it’s a business and that just comes with the flows of kind of where we’re positioned, five points out of the playoffs.

But it’s the trade deadline, so some people make rumors and, obviously, when the Toronto media gets a hold of it, which is probably a lot bigger than the rest of the League. So, you just take it a day at a time and just focus on your game and play.”

NHL Injuries: Friday the 28th

Teams are still waiting for the New York Islanders to decide which direction they’re going with Brock Nelson

TSN: Teams are still wondering how the New York Islanders, Brock Nelson situation will play out according to Pierre LeBrun, as numerous teams are looking for a center. It’s still not known if he’ll be made available. It’s believed the Islanders still want to extend him. Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello said that Nelson is an integral part of their team.

“The one thing Lamoriello did concede is when I asked him about not always trading pending UFAs in the past – in other cases on other teams – and Lamoriello said ‘Yes’, that is part of his of his history. But he didn’t tip his hand either way as to what that might mean for Brock Nelson.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.