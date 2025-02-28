NHL Injuries: Bruins, Oilers, Panthers, Predators, Rangers, Maple Leafs, Capitals and More

Chris Johnston: Boston Bruins forward Trent Frederic left Tuesday’s game with a lower-body injury and is week-to-week.

He’s a pending UFA and the sense is it won’t change their trade deadline plans. He could still be traded.

Paul Delos Santos: Chicago Blackhawks forward Nick Foligno left last night’s game in the first period with a lower-body injury.

TSN: Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse missed last night’s game with an undisclosed injury.

NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and the Montreal Canadiens

Florida Hockey Now: Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk missed last night’s game and won’t be in the lineup on Saturday. Coach Paul Maurice on Tkachuk.

“We don’t need to hurry right now because he is not playing on the weekend.

“We’re not jamming him back into the game. We’re just going to make sure we see as many people as we need to see and get a really good handle on how it wants to be.”

Tkachuk continues to be evaluated and there is no timeline on when he’ll return.

TSN: Montreal Canadiens forward Kirby Dach missed Tuesday’s game and last night and an update will be given today.

Brooks Bratten: Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Robby Stanley: Predators forward Mark Jankowski missed his second consecutive game with an upper-body injury.

Stefen Rosner: New York Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson returned to the lineup after missing the past 11 games with a lower-body injury.

Mollie Walker: New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox was placed on the IR with a lower-body injury. He’s going to miss some time but they are confident he’ll be ready for their stretch run.

Adam Fox has now left the game. Looks like he popped his collarbone. Full play plus repley. #NYR pic.twitter.com/xfD3DjKg1q — David ? (@DaveyUpper) February 26, 2025

NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, Anaheim Ducks, Dallas Stars, and the Chicago Blackhawks

Dan Rosen: Rangers forward J.T. Miller missed practice due to an illness.

Dan Rosen: Rangers defenseman K’Andre Miller (lower-body) practiced in a no-contact jersey. He was skating on his own at the opposite end where drills were going on.

Dan Rosen: Miller could play tonight. He practiced with the second PP unit.

Forward Chris Kreider (upper-body) could return tonight after missing Tuesday’s game.

Wes Crosby: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Michael Bunting was placed on the IR after having surgery to remove his appendix on Wednesday.

“He’ll be out here for the next little while,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said Thursday. “I don’t know the timeframe at this point, but that’s that.”

Dave McCarthy: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Chris Tanev will miss tonight’s game with an upper-body injury and is day-to-day.

The Leafs gave William Nylander a maintenance day and his status for tonight is not known. He didn’t take an overtime shift on Tuesday.

Forward Max Pacioretty has missed the last three games. He skated at practice with Connor Dewar and Alex Steeves.

Matt Komma: Utah Hockey Club forward Michael Carcone missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury and is day-to-day.

NHL Rumors: Yanni Gourde, Jordan Binnington, Quinton Byfield, Mikko Rantanen, and Alex Tuch

Harvey Valentine: Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson missed last night’s game due to an illness. Coach Spencer Carbery thinks he’ll be okay for today’s game.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.