NHL Rumors: St. Louis Blues, Detroit Red Wings, and the Buffalo Sabres

The St. Louis Blues are unlikely to move Jordan Kyrou

Andy Strickland: Don’t get the sense that the St. Louis Blues are shopping forward Jordan Kyrou.

Sure, if they were to get the right player back, they could move him, but don’t believe they are actively trying to move him. Kyrou’s camp doesn’t think he’ll be traded.

The Detroit Red Wings are looking for a goaltender

Kevin Allen of Detroit Hockey Now: It’s believed the Detroit Red Wings are looking for a goaltender, but it’s not known who they are looking at. The free agent market isn’t strong, so the trade market may be their best route.

Potential targets are John Gibson (Anaheim), Thatcher Demko (Vancouver), and Joel Hofer (St. Louis). Wildcards would be one of Joseph Woll or Anthony Stolarz – Nick Kypreos said the Maple Leafs could move a goalie.

If they don’t add a goalie, they roll with Cam Talbot and Petr Mrazek.

Teams are checking in on Buffalo Sabres defenseman Bowen Byram

The Fourth Period: David Pagnotta on trade talk surrounding Buffalo Sabres defenseman Bowen Byram.

Kate Pettersen: “All right, well, Buffalo made a splash. JJ Peterka on the way out. Now we’re talking about Bowen Byram. Are they going to try to move him? What are you hearing with that?”

Pagnotta: “Yeah, draft term, he’s on the clock where everybody’s watching Bowen Byram right now. There’s a lot of interest in him. I think teams that have circled in on Noah Dobson are also looking at Bowen Byram as a potential option in that mix as well. So we’ll see kind of where that goes.

But Kevyn Adams very aggressive in terms of his conversations involving Bowen Byram. Now, when they move Peterka, they brought in Michael Kessel, Kesselring, right-shot D. That’s what they’ve been looking for, for a while.

So if they move out Byram, it’s likely to be in a deal that includes a top-six forward. They want to add more firepower up front, and it’s a guy now. They’re not rebuilding again, for the umpteenth time; they’re looking at bringing in quality assets now that can help them take those next steps.

So Byram, without question, is a guy that a lot of people are looking at as a likely trade candidate, or not just candidate, likely trade subject over these next couple of days here, as we inch closer to draft time.”

