NHL Rumors: Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche, and the Edmonton Oilers

On the Vegas Golden Knights

TSN: Darren Dreger on the Vegas Golden Knights.

“But you’re right. I mean, Vegas is trying to be super aggressive; they are believed to be a top contender for Mitch Marner as an unrestricted free agent. We’ve just talked about Vegas potentially being in on a defenceman, like Bo Byram from the Buffalo Sabres. They just extended Smith and Saad on very fair deals to the Vegas Golden Knights.

But they also have a question mark, a significant one. And that’s veteran defenceman Alex Pietrangelo, specifically his health and his immediate future. ”

On the Colorado Avalanche

Peter Baugh: With the trade of Charlie Coyle, that could possibly change the situation for Colorado Avalanche defenseman Ryan Lindgren. The Avs have some more cap space to work with to re-sign the UFA.

David Pagnotta: The Avs have $8.95 million in cap space and they will re-engage in talks with Lindgren.

Edmonton Oilers rumors

Ryan Rishaug: Expecting at this point in time that Edmonton Oilers pending UFA Connor Brown will hit the open market on July 1st.

Ryan Rishaug: Changing for the sake of changing in net for the Edmonton Oilers isn’t going to happen but if they could find an upgrade in net they would consider it.

“Tossing aside a relatively young goalie with a great cap hit and back to back cup finals under his belt won’t be taken lightly. If a clear option is found, either in tandem with or replacing Skinner they’ll explore, if it’s not I’d expect they’ll stand pat until something emerges”

If the Oiles are able to clear some cap space, would expect them to look at upgrading their top six wingers. Someone that could play with Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl.

They could look at a fourth-line center as well.

Ryan Rishaug: There were some rumors surrounding Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse Thursday night and Friday morning but from understanding in the morning, there is nothing happening but things can alway change quickly.

