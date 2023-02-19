NHL Rumors: St. Louis Blues, Florida Panthers, Timo Meier, and Dmitry Orlov

O’Reilly and the Blues had some extension talks, Barbashev could the next, and more may follow

Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic: Ryan O’Reilly said a few weeks ago that his agent and the St. Louis Blues had started some contract negotiations.

If O’Reilly gets to July 1st, he would be interested in signing back with the Blues but it’s not known if they’d be interested.

Forward Ivan Barbashev and goaltender Thomas Greiss are the Blues remaining pending UFAs.

There was some talk that the Barbashev might been included in the Leafs deal but Blues GM Doug Armstrong thinks he could get a first-round pick for Barbashev.

There has been speculation that defenseman Colton Parayko and his seven years remaining at $6.5 million could be moved. If they are blowing it up, more players could be on the move.

David Pagnotta: “More expected to come from the Blues between now and the deadline, with Ivan Barbashev still a hot topic. As of night and earlier it didn’t sound like a move is imminent, but with many teams in hunt, curious if someone pays up a little extra to land him.”

If the Panthers look to sell, who’s in on Timo Meier, and term may be an issue for the Capitals and Dmitry Orlov

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: If the Florida Panthers go into sell mode, they’ll likely be looking to make hockey deals as most of their players have term left, and some teams prefer that.

Believe that the New Jersey Devils will only trade for Timo Meier if they can get an extension. The Carolina Hurricanes wouldn’t worry about that at this moment.

The Hurricanes are telling teams they aren’t trading defensive prospect Alexander Nikishin.

Haven’t been able to get confirmation that the Vegas Golden Knights have some interest in Meier. Is there a long-term fit for Vegas? Would be hard with Mark Stone‘s $9.5 million back.

Patrick Kane as a rental makes a little more sense for the Dallas Stars over Meier.

The Washington Capitals and pending UFA defenseman Dmitry Orlov talked about a contract extension but term could be an issue. Haven’t heard his name in the rumor mill. It’s not known if the Caps will be buyers or sellers.

Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews‘ agent Pat Brisson said everything was status quo on Thursday. A decision could come around next Tuesday to Thursday.