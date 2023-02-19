NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, Detroit Red Wings, and the Montreal Canadiens

The price for Timo Meier was too high for the Maple Leafs

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts on Timo Meier being too rich for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“I also do think the Maple Leafs were in on Timo Meier, at least looking at it, but decided the price was too rich.

It made more sense to do these two players (Ryan O’Reilly and Noel Acciari) for a lesser price than it would to get one Timo Meier.”

As of now, Tyler Bertuzzi isn’t going anywhere

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts on Detroit Red Wings Tyle Bertuzzi.

“Now, one of the reasons I think the forward heard is thinning out a little bit is because of Tyler Bertuzzi.

By points percentage, the Detroit Red Wings are in the playoff right now even though they don’t have the point total because they’ve played fewer games.

That has led to the belief that at least for the time being, Tyler Bertuzzi is not available, and the Red Wings will keep him as long as they make their run to the playoffs through the trade deadline.

Things could always change but Ron and Jeff, it looks like that is where it stands.

Shaping up to be a quiet deadline for the Canadiens

Sportsnet: Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts on what the trade deadline for the Montreal Canadiens could look like.

“And the other team we’re watching tonight, the Montreal Canadiens. So eyes on the Maple Leafs this trade deadline. Last trade deadline it was all about the Montreal Canadiens and it was players like Brett Kulak going and Tyler Toffoli and Ben Chiarot and Artturi Lekonen goes to the Colorado Avalanche,

But this time around with injuries to players like Sean Monahan and Joel Edmundson, we expect the Montreal Canadiens to be quiet.

There a lot of veteran players that (GM) Kent Hughes is taking calls on but Hughes very much believes he wants these quality veteran players around the abundance of youth that are on the Montreal Canadiens lineup right now.

Hughes quite frankly believes he has the right mix. So, maybe come March 3rd, we give Eric Engels the day off.