NHL Rumors: The Carolina Hurricanes Need a Playoff Hero, Could It Be…

Nick Kypreos of Sportsnet: The Calgary Flames are open for business. If GM Craig Conroy gets an offer he can’t refuse before the March trade deadline, he could move Nazem Kadri. He’s been linked to the Carolina Hurricanes, but they are on his 13-team no-trade list. The Montreal Canadiens and Vancouver Canucks would like to add a top-two center. Neither is on Kadri’s no-trade list.

Boston Bruins’ Pavel Zacha could be another target for the Canadiens and Canucks. The Bruins aren’t in a rush as they’ll be considering whether to extend or trade him for assets.

The Sheet with Jeff Marek: Greg Wyshynski and Jeff Marek on the Carolina Hurricanes’ need for that playoff hero, and how the Nashville Predators forward Jonathan Marchessault could be the perfect fit.

Wyshynski: “Let me throw an option out.”

Marek: “Okay.”

Wyshynski: “I think is, I’m gonna, I’m gonna try to will this into existence this year.”

Marek: “Okay.”

Wyshynski: “Is there a team, is there a team, Jeff Marek, that is constantly in need of a playoff scoring hero? Is there a team that has been maybe only a scant couple of goals away from advancing from the Conference Final to the Stanley Cup final?”

Marek: “The Carolina Hurricanes of the Metropolitan division, sir, I believe you’re referring to. Are you suggesting Jonathan Marchessault to the Carolina Hurricanes?”

Wyshynski: “Oh my, find a more perfect, I have watched several seasons of Love is Blind, there has never been a match on that show more perfect than the one I just made. Jonathan Marchessault, who by the way, I think completely fits the Carolina aesthetic, as well as being a complete pain in the ass. Send him to Carolina as the guy who gets you that one goal you’ve needed and be the playoff hero. Perfect, perfect trade.”

