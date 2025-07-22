NHL Rumors: Stuart Skinner, and Dougie Hamilton

Stuart Skinner could be looking at at least $6 million on a new deal

Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal: It’s getting close to PTO watching time and the Edmonton Oilers could look at adding some. Could the Oilers look at wingers with some grit – Brett Leason or Klim Kostin? What about a left-handed defenseman like Jon Merrill?

Stuart Skinner has been an excellent value for the Oilers at $2.6 million. He’s going to a be UFA after next season, and the Oilers will have to make a decision.

A blueprint for Skinner will be Lukas Dostal‘s new contract with the Anaheim Ducks – five years at a $6.25 million cap hit. The 25-year-old Dostal has 50 NHL regular-season games in the past two years, a 3.22 GAA, and .903 save percentage. Skinner has 38 playoff games in the past two years and has averaged 55 regular season games with a 2.90 GAA and .893 SV%.

Just showing that Skinner is going to get above $6 million and not saying who is a better goalie of the two. If Skinner puts up a good season, the number could be even higher, either with the Oilers or somewhere else.

The Dougie Hamilton speculation is tied to a couple of things

James Nichols of New Jersey Hockey Now: Who wouldn’t want a puck-moving right-handed defenseman? Hence why Dougie Hamilton’s name has been in the rumor mill.

The Devils’ top priority this offseason is a long-term Luke Hughes contract extension. An extension will likely come in around $8 million.

With just under $7 million in projected salary cap space for next season, it’s one reason Hamilton’s name/contract comes up. They also have some young blue liners that might be ready for a bigger role.

Trading Ondrej Palat‘s two years left at $6 million is the easy solution.

Calgary Flames right-handed defenseman Rasmus Andersson is also in the rumor mill and could hold up any Hamilton move. He’s in the final year of his deal at $4.5 million cap hit. Andersson is 28 compared to Hamilton at 32. Andersson has a six-team no-trade last, Hamilton’s is 10.

Pittsburgh Penguins right-handed defenseman Erik Karlsson will be 35 next season and has two years left at $10 million. Hamilton may be a more desirable addition than Karlsson at this point. Karlsson does have full no-trade protection.

