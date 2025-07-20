NHL Rumors: The Latest On Free Agency And Trades

Free Agents Are Still Available

Luke Fox of SportsNet: Teams are fighting for the scraps at this point. That is what one executive coined this time of year. Free agency is almost three weeks old now and the pickings are slim. However, a few notable free agents remain. One, there is Jack Roslovic. Roslovic was about a point every other game player for Carolina last year. Yes, he was inconsistent and sometimes scratched but can be a good player and teams like Vancouver and Toronto are interested.

Now, Victor Olofsson is a cap casualty in Vegas. Olofsson made a mere $1.05 million in 2024-25. He is a power play specialist who can score 20+ goals. Matt Grzelcyk remains out there too as a free agent. The defenseman does not seem to be in Pittsburgh’s plans right now. Maybe it is his height (5′ 10″). Ilya Samsonov is out there (also from Vegas). However, landing spots are limited for goalies this time of year.

Meanwhile, a player like Max Pacioretty may retire but Luke Kunin could eventually find a deal. Again, Joel Kiviranta is another buy-low option on the market.

NHL Rumors: The Top 35 Trade Watch List

After that, the market truly becomes more and more like scraps with Alexandar Georgiev and Kevin Labanc still out there. One or both could wind up continuing their craft overseas for the 2025-26 seasons, try the PTO route, or sign close to the minimum deals.

The Trade Board Version 3.0

Nick Kypreos of SportsNet: So, the center market is thin. That is like saying water is wet. Nazem Kadri expects to gain more and more traction in Calgary. Then, there is the Pittsburgh Penguins. With players like Bryan Rust, Erik Karlsson and Rickard Rakell available, it will be interesting to see when Kyle Dubas makes a move or moves. The wait has been long.

Now, Florida is over the salary cap by $3.725 million and if Matthew Tkachuk or someone is not put on the LTIR then Evan Rodrigues stands a slight chance of being moved. He makes $3 million currently and teams would jump at the chance to acquire him. The same goes for Marco Rossi but then there are those salary demands. Also, maybe Bill Guerin is waiting after making a Kirill Kaprizov extension.

NHL Rumors: Jared McCann and Mason McTavish

Everyone talks about the Martin Necas uncertainty but Jonathan Marchessault is a name that could pop up. On the right team, the winger could still score 30. Last year in Nashville was a nightmare with only 21 goals but goal scorers like him can bounce back.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.