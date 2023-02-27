NHL Rumors: Tampa Bay Lightning, Philadelphia Flyers, and the Vancouver Canucks

Lightning GM on if they’ll make another trade

Chris Krenn: Tampa Bay Lightning GM Julien BriseBois on the possibility of them making another trade before Friday’s deadline.

“Never say never. The focus has been on this trade the last little while. Now we were abler to bring that to the finish line. We’re going to reconvene today and look at whether there are other opportunities out there that are worth exploring. And if so, we’ll explore them. And if something come to materialize, we’ll do this again and I’ll tell you all about it. ”

Interest turns to James van Riemsdyk

Darren Dreger: Philadelphia Flyers forward James van Riemsdyk has moved into the “must watch” spot after Timo Meier was the latest forward to be moved.

There are more than a few teams who are looking at the Flyers forward.

Kevin Weekes: Keep an eye on Flyers James van Riemsdyk as things are heating up. Has size, hands and net front presence.

Around ~10 teams, including Carolina or Vegas, have interest in James van Riemsdyk from the Philadelphia Flyers. Van Riemsdyk could be very good complementary TOP6 winger for a new team. He reads game well, he’s good on both sides of the ice. pic.twitter.com/Y5CocW80gM — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) February 27, 2023

Clock Ticking On Luke Schenn and Brock Boeser Time In Vancouver

Ben Kuzma of The Vancouver Province: As Kuzma writes it is not a matter of if but when Schenn and Boeser are traded by the Vancouver Canucks. Though Schenn does not want to leave Vancouver, he has been held out of the lineup for trade-related reasons.

As Kuzma writes even though the Boston Bruins made their deal with the Washington Capitals to get Dmitry Orlov and Garnett Hathaway, Schenn still remains on their radar along with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He expects the Canucks to get a third-round pick in return for his services.

Vancouver Canucks Need To Have An Active Deadline

As for Boeser, it’s more about moving his contract out to open up cap space. Boeser carries a salary cap hit of $ 6.65 million for two more years after this one. The Minnesota Wild continued to be rumored as a landing spot for Boeser.

Kuzma writes he would welcome a change of scenery. However, moving Boeser also means taking on money especially if it is a deal with Minnesota.