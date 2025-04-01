NHL Rumors: Tampa Bay Lightning, Vancouver Canucks, and the St. Louis Blues

Tampa Bay Lightning prospect may be looking to jump right into the lineup if signed

Cam Robinson: Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Isaac Howard may be looking to sign his entry-level contract with the Lightning when his college season is done.

It sounds like if he does, he’ll be wanting to step into their roster right away, burning a year of the contract and getting the experience.

Scott Wheeler: Have heard Howard wants to burn a year of his ELC when he signs. The Lightning are in a top spot in the Atlantic. Will they want bring in Howard or have him play in the AHL.

“Of note with Isaac Howard’s situation: On top of the role and opportunity factors in Tampa, the Lightning have no cap space on the NHL roster at the moment. They do have available player contract slots but the dollars further complicate the situation.”

The Vancouver Canucks know what Rick Tocchet would want on a new contract

Irfaan Gaffar: The Vancouver Canucks know what Rick Tocchet wants in terms of money on his next contract.

Tocchet and Captain Quinn Hughes have an extremely good relationship.

If the Canucks had to bring in a new coach and system, not sure how that would go over in the dressing room.

Noah Strang: Peirre LeBrun said that Tocchet is making $2.75 million a season. Front Office Sports @FOS says that Mike Sullivan is the highest-paid coach at $5.5 million per. Tocchet would likely have his salary doubled to get into the top tier of coaches.

The St. Louis Blues were willing to change it up but they got on a roll

Pierre LeBrun of The Athetlic: The St. Louis Blues have been on a roll. They’ve been retooling the past couple of years, moving out some veteran core players and filling with younger guys. The Blues had been listening to calls on some core players before the Four Nations, but as the trade deadline drew near, the Blues were clicking. Blues GM Doug Armstrong.

“In all honesty, that’s our job is to say (to other teams), ‘If we don’t win some games, these guys are going to be available’ — because you don’t just do the same thing over and over again and expect it to change.”

23-year-olds Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg have played really well, and joined the young group of Jake Neighbourses, Tyler Tuckers, Joel Hofers, Zach Bolduc’s. Coming up next will be Dalibor Dvorsky and Jimmy Snuggerud.

