NHL Rumors: Expansion to Houston and Atlanta is Coming

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period was Sirius XM NHL Network Radio with Steve Kouleas and Martin Biron on the Power Play. He was asked about the expansion process and how he believes Houston and Atlanta are the next markets getting a franchise.

NHLRumors.com Transcriptions

NHL Rumors: Things are Different in Atlanta Now Than They Were for the Flames and Thrashers

Steve Kouleas: “So anyway, I don’t want to take away his time, because it’s very valuable. Dave Pagnotta joins us now, Dave, there’s a lot in the air. There’s the rising cap, Houston, the CBA talks and Canadian television. Which of those is the sexiest to you? I’ll let you choose.”

Dave Pagnotta: “Oh isn’t it the one that everyone loves to talk about expansion gotta be. I mean the CBA stuff is pretty easy right now. Doesn’t seem to be much conflict at the moment, although they’ll get into full negotiations in about a week. But yeah, that’s the one that’s over the last week that’s gaining more traction and more momentum, something I’ve been talking about for a while.

We’ve talked about it for a while, is the E word Expansion. And with Houston, with a group there, and a group in Atlanta, that seems to be taking the lead in both markets, with other markets being of interest, it’s starting to gain a little bit more traction and a little bit more momentum, and we’ll see, obviously, how this is going to unfold over the next little bit.

NHL Rumors: Expansion is Coming But Not Right Away To Houston

I’m sure it’s going to be somewhat tied into and in some degree, the CBA negotiations that that are going to get underway. But it certainly looks like, for the time being, anyway, that both Atlanta and Houston in however order that’s going to be, seem to be next in line to be franchises 33 and 34 in the NHL.”

NHLRumors.com Note: Whether fans like it or not expansion is coming again. Despite 32 teams being an ideal number. Some think 30 or even less was ideal, but when times called for expansion the NHL did that. It is no secret the NHL wants to go back to Arizona after the Coyotes relocated/expanded to Utah. Remember there are 33 teams in the NHL right now. But only 32 active teams.

But before the NHL goes back to Arizona, the NHL will go to Houston and Atlanta. There is a reason they want to go there. Television. Those are big TV markets. With the new expansion draft rules those teams will be more competitive than the Thrashers were in the past. But it is coming. We have since three new teams since the 2017-18 season. Vegas, Seattle, and Utah.

Expect two more to come into the league. You have to wonder if the players ask for Expansion Fees to be a part of HRR moving forward.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.