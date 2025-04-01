NHL Injuries: Bruins, Flames, Stars, Red Wings, Panthers, Predators, Flyers, and Jets

Amalie Benjamin: Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy practiced in a regular jersey for the first time since injuring his shoulder in the Four Nations on February 15th.

“He’s out of the red (noncontact) jersey, he was into a black jersey, which is the next step in his progression,” Bruins interim coach Joe Sacco said. “Today (he) was able to start some initial contact with the group. We still have no timeline on his return yet.”

NHL: Calgary Flames forward Connor Zary is week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Darren Brown: Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin took part in their morning skate yesterday. He had hip surgery on December 5th, and recovery was expected to be four to six months.

“He looks good,” Dallas coach Pete DeBoer said. “Next steps are getting the wind and the cardio , so he had a good little skate there.”

Helene St. James: Detroit Red Wings goaltender Petr Mrazek is expected to start skating in the next few days. Forward Elmer Soderblom skated on his own yesterday and remains day-to-day. Mrazek and Soderblom are not traveling with the team.

George Richards: Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk was back on the ice yesterday for about 45 minutes, the first time since suffering a lower-body injury at the Four Nations. He’s missed their past 16 games and is expected to be out for the rest of the regular season.

“He was, basically, just out there touching pucks today,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. “There was no conditioning component to it because we’re just not there yet.

“He will probably just get out on the ice to move some pucks around for the next couple of days, perhaps a week or so. Then, hopefully, we will get to a point where he can start driving.”

NHL: Nashville Predators forward Colton Sissons is likely done for the season with a lower-body injury.

Forward Jonathan Marchessault is listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Adam Kimelman: Marchessault won’t play tonight.

Adam Kimelman: Philadelphia Flyers forward Garnet Hathaway returned from his upper-body injury. He’s missed their past 15 games.

Defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen was injured back on March 11th and is considered week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

“The plan is to not have him back this season,” Shaw said. “I’m not 100 percent on what the timeline looks like, but I can’t imagine he would be playing in the next couple weeks.”

Murat Ates: Winnipeg Jets forwards Gabriel Vilardi (upper-body) and Rasmus Kupari (concussion) remain out. Forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan and goaltender Chris Driedger were recalled. Goaltender Eric Comrie is away from the team for the birth of his child.

