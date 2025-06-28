NHL Rumors: Teams Inquired About New York Islanders Mathew Barzal

Teams have called the New York Islanders about Mathew Barzal

David Pagnotta: Some teams, including the Utah Mammoth and Vancouver Canucks called the New York Islanders about forward Mathew Barzal. Don’t get the sense that anything was close.

Stefen Roser: Pierre LeBrun reported that Islanders GM Mathieu Darche told Mathew Barzal and Bo Horvat that they wan’t getting traded.

Have known that the Canucks have wanted Barzal for a long time. Would be stunned if the Islanders traded Barzal.

The Sheet with Jeff Marek: Jeff Marek and Greg Wyshynski on the idea of the New York Islanders trading forward Mathew Barzal.

Marek: “By the way, if I were the Islanders right now, I trade Casey Cisikas. That kind of player is in demand right now. Two and a half million times two years.

Wyshynski: “I go, I go higher than that.

Marek: “What’s that? Oh, I know there’s others you can trade, but I’m saying like…

Wyshynski: “I’d trade Barzal. I would trade Barzal.

Marek: “Jim Rutherford, are you listening?

Wyshynski: “I think that you could sell so high on Barzel …

Marek: “I don’t disagree yet.

Wyshynski: “… and get at least two, two roster players and then futures for him. I’m not saying that they should. I’m not saying it makes sense. I’m just saying that if you really wanted to kind of flip the script on this team and this franchise, like, I would kind of look to do it right now.

Could you imagine just sending him to Buffalo, get Peterka back (video hit aired before Peterka was traded to Utah) and, like, I don’t know, Owen Power …

Marek: “No.”

Wyshynski: “… for Barzal.

Marek: “Vancouver for Elias Pettersson. Pettersson – Horvath up the gut.

Wyshynski: “You’re rebuilding the 2023 Canucks.

Marek: “Vancouver Canucks. Yeah.”

