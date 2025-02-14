NHL Rumors: The Chicago Blackhawks and Seth Jones

Daily Faceoff video: Frank Seravalli and Tyler Yaremchuk on Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones, who has five years left on his contract at $9.5 million. He may not cost much to acquire given his contract, but if you paid a higher price, would the Blackhawks be willing to retain a little salary?

Yaremchuk: “So let’s dig into a couple of the interesting names on your new board. And as I went through, it’s like, okay, (Brock) Nelson, still at the top. There’s (Brandon) Tanev and (Rasmus) Ristolainen and I’m scrolling, browsing. Whoa. Seth Jones at number eight on your list, Frank. Five more years at $9.5 million.

Yourself and Craig Button this morning on a new edition of DFO rundown, talked about how you know maybe some cost certainty in terms of the cap and knowing how much it’s going up in each of the next few seasons. Maybe that changes Seth Jones value on the trade market.”

Seravalli: “I think you have to consider it for sure. No, I think that when you look at Seth Jones deal, nine and a half million bucks, the perception of that deal changes, if three years from now, we’re talking about $113.5 million.

Like he’s a he’s a good defenseman, but he’s an overpaid defenseman right now. Right now. He also has been put in a position where he’s been playing 25 minutes and 18 seconds a night in four years for the Blackhawks. He’s, doesn’t have any help. He’s asked to do way too much, and, oh, by the way, he has nothing to play for. The Blackhawks season has been over by the time you get to the end of training camp. That’s really tough for anyone in a competitive environment.

So I do think that the Blackhawks are open to being creative and to try and figure out a solution here. I think one really interesting fit for me was the Dallas Stars, which I think is off the table now, after making the trade over the weekend and looking forward to getting Brian Rae’s thoughts in one minute.

But I think when you look at Seth Jones now in the cap going up, if you’re a team in the market for a right-shot defenseman that could put up some points. That is such an effortless and efficient skater that is going to age really well on the age curve chart. I think Seth Jones is someone that you’d have to take a long look at.”

Yaremchuk: “24 points in 35 games playing on that Blackhawks team is still pretty impressive. Not nine and a half million impressive. Again, I could see a team going all right in a couple of years that’s really only like 8% of the cap. And if we can find something there, you’re not gonna have to give up a lot to get them, right?”

Seravalli: “Yeah. Well, here’s the thing, though, I think if you were willing to give up a lot, the Blackhawks might be willing to retain a bit of it, and that’s where it could get interesting.”

