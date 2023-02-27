NHL Rumors: Some Fallout of the Timo Meier trade to the New Jersey Devils

The Golden Knights last until the morning

David Pagnotta: The Vegas Golden Knights were trying for Timo Meier but yesterday morning the New Jersey Devils pushed ahead.

The Golden Knights are still looking to add and has been told that there are a few other things they have been working on.

The Sharks and an extension

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier said that Meier had been looking for an eight-year extension. That wasn’t something the Sharks were comfortable with. Was not because of Meier per se, but because of what salaries they have on their books.

Curtis Pashelka: Grier on why they couldn’t do an extension: “It wasn’t something we would have been able to do & make work over the eight years or so. It didn’t make sense.”

The Devils and an extension

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald: “We will start at some point to ink his name to a long-term deal. I think New Jersey will sell itself (to Meier)”

David Pagnotta: Fitzgerald: “I’m not a reactionary GM or person. I’m very thorough, really stick to a game plan. . . A Timo Meier was the player we identified from the get-go. “We control this player for two years. And we’ll continue to try to ink this player to a long-term deal.”

David Pagnotta: (before the trade was official) From a source, believe that the Devils have spoken with Meier agents and have talked about what an extension could look like.

Meier is believed to be looking for $9 million-plus and the Devils were in the $8 million.

