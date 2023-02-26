NHL Trade: Timo Meier Traded to New Jersey

The New Jersey Devils have acquired Timo Meier from the San Jose Sharks.

League trade call is done. Timo Meier is officially a New Jersey Devil. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 27, 2023

As part of the deal the Sharks are retaining 50 percent of Meier’s salary

The @SanJoseSharks retains 50% of Timo Meier salary in the transaction with the @NJDevils — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) February 26, 2023

In addition, the Devils also acquired defensemen Scott Harrington and Santeri Hatakka, forward Timur Ibragimov, goaltender Zachary Emond, and a 2024 5th round from the Sharks as part of the deal.

Sounds like Scott Harrington is going to #njdevils along with Timo Meier as part of the deal. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 26, 2023

The Devils are sending forward Fabian Zetterlund, a 2023 first-round pick, Andreas Johnsson, Nikita Ohotiuk, Shakir Mukhamadulin, a conditional 2024 first-round pick, and a 2024 seventh-round.

Conditions of the first-round picks acquired by San Jose in the Timo Meier trade to New Jersey… pic.twitter.com/BC7Y4Jmrd9 — luke fox (@lukefoxjukebox) February 27, 2023

The Devils and the Sharks had been talking about Meier for months now. And things picked up over the weekend. San Jose was not going to pull the trigger on the trade on Saturday with it being Patrick Marleau night.

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet on Saturday night during Hockey Night in Canada’s 32 Thoughts Segment stated the Carolina Hurricanes were out of the Timo Meier sweepstakes. Which was confirmed this morning by Pierre LeBrun.

The two teams worked into Sunday trying to hammer out the details of a trade. However, as Pierre LeBrun reported the Devils were finally ok with an extension not being one of the trade parameters.

There is no Meier contract extension as part of this. The Devils became comfortable doing the trade without having him signed to an extension as part of it. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 26, 2023

While the Devils had discussed numbers on a Meier extension, I do not believe one is accompanying the trade. Right now anyway. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) February 26, 2023

Per Dave Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, Meier was seeking somewhere around $9 million AAV in his next contract. New Jersey’s offer was in the $8 million range. But with general manager Tom Fitzgerald wanting to acquire a top-six forward, the Devils decided to pull the trigger on the deal without an extension.

Furthermore, per source, I'm led to believe the #NJDevils have discussed what an extension would look like with Meier. Meier is seeking $9M+ AAV. The Devils were believed to be in the $8Ms. We'll see where this goes. https://t.co/X00xBPlAVw — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) February 26, 2023

As previously mentioned the Devils had been looking to add a top-six forward and Meier is the perfect addition for a team that needed a power forward like Meier.

Timo Meier was the best available player on the trade market. The Devils just added an elite forward to their group. pic.twitter.com/u7EfHeEEOQ — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) February 26, 2023

This season in 57 games with the Sharks, Meier has 52 points (31 goals and 21 assists). Meier has now recorded three 30-goal seasons with the Sharks including back-to-back seasons with 30 or more goals. Meier is on pace to break all of his career highs.

Here we go! The New Jersey Devils have acquired Timo Meier from the San Jose Sharks. Meier is an elite winger, who is good to great in almost every area. Excellent playdriver. Great addition for New Jersey! pic.twitter.com/RM2Dy2qePI — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) February 26, 2023

The Devils needed to add a scoring punch to their lineup. Even with Jack Hughes having a stellar season, the Devils needed another shooter. Not to mention someone who is physical and can win puck battles. They found that in Timo Meier.