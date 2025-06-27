NHL Rumors: More Nikolaj Ehlers Plus The Chicago Blackhawks

Winnipeg Preparing For Life After Nikolaj Ehlers?

Murat Ates of The Athletic: The Winnipeg Jets appear set to deal with the inevitable fact that Nikolaj Ehlers will test free agency. After a decade in the NHL, who could blame the skilled, playmaking forward? Ehlers, depending on who you believe, has not had it easy in his time in Winnipeg. He undoubtedly deserves the right to test the market.

Now, Jonathan Toews was brought in as some kind of pacifier of sorts for Ehlers. However, it has become crystal clear that the forward does not want to sign with Winnipeg at least right now. Maybe that will change in time. It is more likely than not that Ehlers does not return to the Jets.

With several contingencies possible, The trade market is one option. Players like Brock Boeser and Mikael Gralund could fit the bill. Even though Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell are out there, is Winnipeg willing to try and wow Kyle Dubas that much? Trading assets has not always worked for Kevin Cheveldayoff and company.

The Winnipeg Jets also cannot sign Jonathan Toews officially until July 1st. Also, Winnipeg should have a pretty solid draft and can continue their good momentum into July.

Could Brad Lambert and some of their young forwards hold up for an entire NHL season? That is possible too. Will they produce like Ehlers can? Now, that is questionable. Okay, maybe the real question for the Jets is what is enough for them?

Chicago Blackhawks Have Some Options

Scott Powers of The Athletic: Yes, Chicago holds the third pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. The Blackhawks expect to keep the pick. However, the who is still a little up in the air. Michael Misa seems like the dream choice at three if he falls that far. After that, Anton Frondell would be the choice from Sweden.

Now, a few others have been invited but Chicago has other business to tend to. Connor Bedard and Frank Nazar could get extensions as soon as July 1st. Expect there to be a wait on both forwards. Trade talk for players like J.J. Peterka and Trevor Zegras did not go very far as expected.

With Ryan Donato back in the fold and a mostly young blueline, Chicago seems content for now. With the T.J. Brodie buyout, the Seth Jones $2.5 million retention, and that Shea Weber contract, Chicago will be above the floor.

The youth movement rolls on.

