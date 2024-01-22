NHL Rumors: The Goalie Carousel – Who could be on the move, who could be staying

Kevin Weekes: On what three goaltenders could be traded by the deadline and which goalie could sign a contract extension soon?

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Host: “So a lot of goaltending talk around the NHL. You got Marc-Andre Fleury going a little bit earlier on the point, talking about if he might be moved? What’s the latest there?

Weekes: “Well, there’s certainly interest because Minnesota Wild now are points out of a playoff spot. We know that they’re in a tough kind of fight to get a wildcard spot in the Western Conference.

And as a result, teams are looking. they’re inquiring about the availability for the future Hall of Famer Marc-Andre Fleury. He’s won three cups he can still play. He’s got game, and he’s got a wealth of experience for any young team. Dare I say the New Jersey Devils. I’ll be the first one to put it out there.”

Host: “If the Flames are, good to put that out there, the flames are gonna pull the chute. What about Jacob Markstrom?”

Weekes: “Yeah, Markstrom is a different situation. He has two more years remaining on his deal. And of course, he signed that big free agent ticket. He’s been really good since returning from his injury in Calgary. He too has opened eyes. And when you look at the cap it it’s around six, north of $6 million per year, but there’s only two years remaining on term. He’s drawing a lot of interest as well.”

Host: “Elvis (Merzlikins) wants out of Columbus. Saw a tweet from Jeff O’Neal the O-Dog, we all love him, If you want to be the third goalie don’t play like a third goalie or your team. What

about Elvis?”

Weekes: “Yeah, so Elvis has returned in terms of getting a couple starts now. And for him, it was pretty public that he wants out. They had demoted him to the three-goalie spot. He believes he’s a one. This is a trickier one based on the term of his contract. So we’ll see where this one goes but not as easy as a fix for Jarmo Kekalainen.”

Host: “His contract is a one goalie.”

Weekes: “Correct.”

Host: “And the Blackhawks have to make a decision on Petr Mrazek. Has been a great warrior for them.”

Weekes: “I spoken to Peter Mrazek numerous times. He loves being in Chicago. Their goalie Coach Jimmy Waite has done a great job. He’s played exceptionally well to the point where they want to resign him. They’re working towards something right now. That could come down with them next week or so.”