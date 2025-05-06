NHL Rumors: What Does the Future Hold for Patrik Laine in Montreal?

Has Patrik Laine Become Expendable in Montreal?

Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun was on TSN Radio in Toronto last Thursday and was asked about Patrik Laine’s future with the Montreal Canadiens and where he fits in moving forward.

Jamie McLennan: “And I mean, when you, when you get a taste of playoffs like that, and you can look at your team and really do a ground assessment. And that’s one thing that I think Montreal got a little taste of is some of these young guys push through. I think Lane Hutson is a star in the making. And (Sam) Montembeault missing him, I didn’t think, how do you pronounce (Jakob) Dobes?

Yeah, I butcher his name, but I didn’t think it’s unfair for it to ask him to stand on his head. I think Montembeault’s their guy, that the injury really hurt them. But it’s a positive in Montreal, if you ask me. Because you could see what needs to be done now to get the team to the next level, and you can address it through free agency and you’ve got some currency to do that. And there’s some big decisions.

The biggest one, I’ll just put a bow on Montreal up here, Patrik Laine. Like he’s a really, really polarizing guy. We discussed him at length . He’s got another year on his deal at $8.7 million, but healthy, not healthy scratch, but, benched, and then injury, or, I don’t know what’s going on there. But is he a guy that could get pushed out, or they’re going to maybe be patient with him for another year?”

Pierre LeBrun: “I mean, listen, I don’t think the market, the reality is, I don’t think there’s not much of a market for him at that salary even though he has a year left on his deal. He really became a power-play player only for them. I mean liability defensively, five-on-five. Great attitude, I’m told, and everything else, but his skill set has eroded. And the interesting thing is, you got a real glimpse of the immediate future with Laine out.

It was (Ivan) Demidov that went and took his place on the first power play. And suddenly you had (Cole) Caufield’s one time on one side, and then the Demidov one timer on the other side. That got pretty interesting for Montreal to look at, to a glimpse of their future. So I actually, I don’t even know what Laine does best. I don’t even know if that’s secure when you look at what Demidov’s looks like on that power play. So some interesting decisions there with him as well. For sure, I agree.

And you mentioned the goaltending. Don’t forget (Jacob) Fowler down the road here for Montreal. I mean, there’s so much to honestly, to be excited about. I think if you’re a Habs fans can really back up and look at the big picture over the next decade. I think they’re going to be one of the teams vying for being one of the best teams in the East, and to continue to get it right with each move.

But I said this in my tweet last night (Wednesday night), growth is not always linear in this league, and the tough part for that market is just because you made the playoffs this year, and things kind of fell into place for you, it doesn’t automatically mean that you’re automatically in next year. And that doesn’t mean that the plan isn’t going the right way, if that happens. But I think Habs fans better understand the reality of just getting in this year way ahead of time, and yet nothing’s given for next year given how young his team is.

And I don’t know that the marketplace would stomach that too well if they don’t get back in next year.”

Bryan Hayes: No, that is very true. Man, they got a taste of it as well, and they probably would want to fast forward all the way to next October.”

