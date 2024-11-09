NHL Rumors: The Los Angeles Kings Likely Aren’t Looking to Make Moves Right Now

The Fourth Period: Dennis Bernstein when asked if the Los Angeles Kings could be looking to move some of their depth in their bottom six.

Pettersen: “Dennis, I want to ask you about LA on the other side. 7-3-3, they’re doing okay without Drew Doughty. Little bit of talk about their bottom six maybe being too deep. But do you think any changes are on the horizon right now?

Bernstein: “And look, they would sign for 7-3-3 without Drew, because when Drew went down in preseason against Vegas, people were heading for the exits. This team is going to miss the playoffs. They’re not any good. They don’t have any depth on the blue line. Well, they played good enough. They haven’t been great.

And continue this, Kate, they lost in San Jose and they lost, they blew two-goal leading in Chicago, at home and ended up losing in the shootout. If they had won those two games, you’re talking about 9-2-3. You’re probably talking about Jim Hill for the Jack Adams early on.

So yeah, the depth, here’s the thing. Do they need more offense? They do. But are they going to make moves on the bottom six? Not right now. Now, unfortunately, in Nashville night, Alex Turcotte, who can’t seem to get a break physically, went out, got a big hit, actually believe from (Jeremy) Lauzon, so he might miss some games.

But I don’t think they’re really looking to make moves, because, number one, they’re winning. And I think while they don’t have a classic 4C, Trevor Lewis, the long-time King has come back and we’ll play 1000th game this year. He’s been good enough at 4C.

So, but when you see Kings win games, they’re not going to be an overpowering offense. Quinten Byfield. Hasn’t scored yet. Trevor Moore has one goal, had 31 last year. Phil Danault has two.

When they play like they did night in Nashville, where they control puck possession, where they limit their chances. And Darcy Kuemper had a good night. And I credit Hiller for one thing. Kemper did not have a good game against Chicago, and went right back to him against a tough team in Nashville, won that, won that game.

So at 7-3-3, they gotta love it, and the fact that they played so many more road games. Remember, people don’t remember, seven game road trip to start the season. So 7-3-3, with a very heavily ballanced road schedule. They’ll take it. Tough task in Minnesota, but 7-3-3, you can ask for any better onsidering Drew isn’t in the lineup.