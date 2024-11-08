NHL Rumors: Where Do Things Stand Between Igor Shesterkin and the New York Rangers

Have Talks Slowed Down Between the Rangers and Igor Shesterkin?

It appears things have quieted down on the Igor Shesterkin front regarding contract talks. We know Shesterkin wants to be the highest-paid goalie in the NHL. That is not a secret.

Shesterkin continues to play well in the final year of his contract and could get whatever he wants from the Rangers or on the open market. The Rangers want to keep him and he wants to stay. So, what has been going on between these two sides since everything became public before the season began?

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period was on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio with Steve Kouleas and Martin Biron and was asked what the latest is with Igor Shesterkin and the New York Rangers as things have all of sudden quieted down on that front.

Steve Kouleas: “What’s the latest on Igor Shesterkin, anything? It’s too quiet on the Eastern Front.”

Dave Pagnotta: “Yeah, it’s been very, very quiet. And I think, partly by design. I mean, everyone kind of hit the e-brake once (Kevin) Weekes had the report out there, and then they got (Alexis) Lafreniere last year, excuse me, locked into his extension.

They have Shesterkin. They have K’Andre Miller as well. So they’ve got the money to allocate. It’s just a matter of how they’re going to disperse it. I’m sure and they’ve been pretty open about the fact that lines of communication are going to remain open.

But in terms of any traction, everybody is very, very tight-lipped, which, depending on how you view it, could mean, oh, maybe they’re hunkering down to get something done, and they want everything all zipped up, or there really isn’t much progress or traction in the last little bit.

I mean, until somebody speaks or says something to anybody, it’s kind of you got to, you got to wait. And I guess, kind of speculate to a certain extent, but there’s no question he’s a priority for the New York Rangers. It’s just a matter of hammering out that number. I still think it’s going to be around that $12 million AAV mark. That’s what he’s pushing for.

Let’s see. I think a lot of that as well depends on terms. I could see a scenario where they don’t go max eight, but you could see something in the fixture range as well.”