NHL Rumors: The New York Islanders Are Not Done Dealing

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period joined Steve Kouleas and Carter Hutton on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio and when asked about the New York Islanders, Pagnotta believed the Islanders are not done dealing and will look to add in the offseason.

Steve Kouleas: “With Dave Pagnotta, talking silly season here on the powerplay on this Memorial Day. Dave, Islanders, what is the plan, and could they bring in any exciting new young talent up front?”

Dave Pagnotta: “We’d like to, they’d like to add a little bit more offense is my understanding. Now obviously we’re dealing with Lou Lamoriello and quiet, silence, and secrecy is tied to that organization, but it was an intriguing deal both from their perspective and Chicago’s in the last week when they swapped draft picks and the Islanders added another pick.

Now my understanding on that front is that they’re going to continue to look to do that. I think the Islanders and talking to some people around the league, they wouldn’t be surprised if the Islanders pulled off another move to this extent. Move down a little bit, add an additional pick, because there is some exploration as to, you know, potentially incentivizing a team to take on a contract now whether that’s again Jean-Gabriel Pageau or Anders Lee, who’s the captain there and both have no trade protection, some anyway.

There’s some belief that the Islanders will explore that, and that’s why they added a second. That’s why they may add another one. At the same time, there’s also the discussion and they do have minimal cap space, so that, from that perspective, makes sense. Free up additional, more space because going back to your point, yeah, they want to add another piece.

I wonder about Nikolaj Ehlers, a lot of interest in him. The Islanders would definitely poke around on, on him. He’s got one year left on his contract, $6 million cap hit. They would like to add some offense. He definitely provides it. They’re not going to be the only ones in pursuit. But I got to imagine he’s on the radar.”