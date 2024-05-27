NHL Rumors: New York Islanders, and the Ottawa Senators

The New York Islanders will be looking to move out salary but are also interested Nikolaj Ehlers

The Fourth Period: The New York Islanders gained another second-round pick in their draft pick trade with the Chicago Blackhawks last week. What is GM Lou Lamoriello thinking now?

They’ll be looking to clear some salary cap space and will be offering up Jean-Gabriel Pageau again. Pageau has two years left at $5 million per and a 16-team no-trade clause.

David Pagnotta has speculated they could make Anders Lee available. Lee has two years left at $7 million and a 15-team no-trade list that kicks in on July 1st.

Lamoriello could try to move back in the first round and pick up another second-round pick. The extra picks could be used as sweeteners to move out some salary.

Pagnotta also reported the Islanders are interested in Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers. Ehlers has a year left at $6 million and a 10-team no-trade list.

The Ottawa Senators are looking to upgrade in net

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Citizen: The Ottawa Senators would like to upgrade in net this offseason but it may not be an easy thing to do.

The Senators tried to acquire Linus Ullmark before the trade deadline and GM Steve Staois will likely try again before the draft. The Senators, Los Angeles Kings and New Jersey Devils were among the interested teams. Ullmark wouldn’t change his no-trade list.

Bruins GM Don Sweeney last week at their end-of-season press conference.

“We’re gonna find a landing spot with Jeremy Swayman (on a contract), and if we can make the math work, we’re going to have the best tandem. If we can’t, we’re going to explore. And for Linus, he may come to us and change his mind, that may occur as well.”

Sweeney added that teams will be calling them about Ullmark, and that he’ll be calling teams as well.

Joonas Korpisalo has four years left at a $4 million cap hit. There was speculation that the Senators had offered Korpisalo to the Bruins but they obviously said no as they likely can’t afford his contract or don’t want to add it.

A league executive said the Senators would likely have to offer up defenseman Jakob Chychrun, a first-round pick, and another pick.

The Bruins might consider taking on Anton Forsberg who has a year left at $2.75 million.