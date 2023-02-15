NHL Rumors: The Ottawa Senators have some trade chips, but also need some help in net

The Senators are looking to trade out some players, but are also looking for a goaltender

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Ottawa Senators forward Austin Watson had been a healthy scratch for three games before returning to the lineup last night.

The pending 31-year-old free agent forward could be on the move by the trade deadline. Other Senators that could be on the trade block include Tyler Motte, Nick Holden, Travis Hamonic, and Cam Talbot.

Watson and his $1.5 million contract have drawn some interest given his style of play. He also has some Cup experience from the Nashville Predators run in 2017.

Senators GM Pierre Dorion has also been busy working the phones to find a goaltender given their injuries. Anton Forsberg is out 2-3 months. Talbot could be ready in seven to 10 days. The Canucks put Spencer Martin on waivers yesterday, so they could make a claim.

Trade options could include Alex Nedeljkovic ($1.875 and in the AHL), Karel Vejmelka ($2.73 for two years), Joonas Korpisalo ($1.3 million, UFA) and James Reimer ($2.25 million, UFA).

The Senators should trade Cam Talbot but they’ll need to find another NHL goaltender

Mike McKenna of Daily Faceoff: Ottawa Senators goaltender, though currently injured, still has some trade value. Anton Forsberg is out for months and the Senators are currently running with 22-year-old rookies and AHLers in Mads Sogaard and Kevin Mandolese.

Do the Senators look for a stop-gap goalie this year, or do they look to acquire one to run in tandem with Anton Forsberg for the next couple of seasons?

Should the Senators trade 36-year-old pending UFA Cam Talbot. The Los Angeles Kings and Pittsburgh Penguins have some questions in net. The Senators should move Talbot for a pick, though they’ll need to have another NHL-experienced goalie in place if they move him.

Should avoid Spencer Martin. Blue Jackets Joonas Korpisalo and Red Wings Alex Nedeljkovic are options.