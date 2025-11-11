NHL Rumors: Could Trades Start To Percolate This Week?

Could a Trade Big or Small Be in the Works for Certain Teams

Dave Pagnotta of The Fourth Period joined SiriusXM NHL Network Radio on Monday with Gord Stellick and Scott Laughlin and was asked if there could be a trade in the works even with teams so close in the standings.

Gord Stellick: “So we’re getting to the point of just not advocating for coaches being fired at all, but more about a trade being made or two. So every team’s pretty or most teams are pretty well close still, as far as the playoffs go. But we talk about Nazem Kadri in Calgary. You know about being a huge asset. Doug Armstrong has been known not to be afraid, to shake, rattle, and roll things.

So last year, patience was a virtue in St Louis. They turned it around. And we always wonder about Nashville. I’m not going to beat the Steven Stamkos thing to death. He did score again on the weekend. But you start to wonder, what might we start get our first nugget or so? Maybe not, not as big as Mikko Rantanen say, but something like that or some little things that start percolating with some teams.”

Dave Pagnotta: “Yeah, and we’ve seen, we’ve heard the discussion start to pick up in the last week, two weeks, where some of these teams, or a lot of the teams that are looking to add. Have started to make those inquiries, just to get a gauge of the market. What’s the price tag? Who might be available now? Who might be available later?

And then you’re seeing other teams that are getting some of those calls, like Calgary, like St. Louis, they’re going, ‘Okay, yeah. Well, listen, we’re open here.’ Let’s, see what may transpire. Throw Nashville, kind of in that mix, to a certain extent as well. And we’re getting, we’re basically now, in this new age of the NHL, with the cap going up, there’s a little more flexibility to make moves earlier on in the season, just financially, because teams have that space.

And whether it’s Calgary. Look, Kadri, first of all, it’s going to be a bit of an overpay. He’s got another three years on his contract. He really likes it in Calgary. You’re going to have to convince the Flames to pull the trigger on something like that with one of the teams that are not on his no-trade list.

But in addition to him, Rasmus Andersson – we know is out there – and this is likely his last season, by all indications, in Calgary. He’ll be traded in at some point. Blake Coleman is a guy that’s going to generate a lot of interest as well. Another year on his contract. He’s got a limited, no-trade, I think a 10-team or 12-team list of places he would go.

St. Louis is certainly willing to listen. I think we’re going to hear more, especially with the Blues. I think we’re going to hear more of guys like Brayden Schenn and Justin Faulk. Veteran guys that have limited no trades. They each have a 15-team no-trade list. They’ve got some term. But I think those are a couple of guys that the Blues are willing to listen to. And if you get creative enough, I think they’d listen to a few others.

Obviously, (Jordan) Kyrou was scratched earlier last week, that was primarily due, to just try to send a message. And somebody had to kind of fall on that grenade. And it happened to be him, pushed on it. But nevertheless, then, whether it’s him or (Pavel) Buchnevich, both of whom have full no-trades. I think St Louis is willing to be a little bit creative. But I think with the Blues specifically, both Schenn and Faulk are going to be names that you are going to hear. Ryan O’Reilly and Nashville.

Like they’re going to be teams that are going to look, that are going to continue to look, to see what’s available, what are the prices, and is it? Is it opportunistic for us to pull something now versus later? The Leafs are looking for a top six guy. Vancouver is looking for a center. As the Habs continue to look as well, although they’re more passive because of just how great of a start they’re on.

So let’s see, kind of how things kind of flow over these next week or so. Will some of these teams get some itchy trigger fingers. And look we all know, guys like to do things in person, sometimes it helps. GM meetings this week, maybe that’ll start to get things percolating a little bit more.”

