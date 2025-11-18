NHL Rumors: The Toronto Maple Leafs Need a Bit of Shake-Up

The Toronto Maple Leafs could use a shake-up. What area could they look at, and who could they move?

Daily Faceoff: David Pagnotta last week, when asked if the Toronto Maple Leafs are heading for a bit of shake-up. What area could they be looking at and who could be moved?

Tyler Yaremchuk: “The Leafs kind of clearly need to make a shake-up here, Dave, but what do you think they could do?

Pagnotta: “Yeah, well, it’s tough right now because the injuries are now mounting. They’re piling up. Auston Matthews isn’t playing (last week). (Anthony) Stolarz is out as well. And they’ve been, they’ve been scrambling.

Like this is a team that’s trying to figure out a little bit of their new identity this season, and it just, it just hasn’t clicked consistently by any stretch. So what happens at that point?

Well, Brad Treliving starts to look around a little bit more to see what his options are. He’s looking for a top-six guy, which we’ve known for a while. This goes back, goes back to the offseason.

And I think the realization that they need a legitimate puck mover from the blue line is starting to sink in a little bit more. And I believe that’s something that he’s starting to look at as well.

But again, any big move the leafs make, or try to make, is going to have to result in somebody leaving the team. Which might be why we’re starting to hear names like Max Domi again, and even Brandon Carlo that I brought up earlier this week. In addition to the (David) Kampf’s (in Vancouver now) and the (Nick) Robertson’s, the (Calle) Jarnkrok’s and everybody that’s, that’s, you know, their usual suspects that are out there.

But it’s getting to the point now where they’ve got to be a little bit more creative in what they potentially do here, and they’re starting to look at what options may be available.”

