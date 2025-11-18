NHL Rumors

NHL Rumors: The Toronto Maple Leafs Need a Bit of Shake-Up

Mark Easson
3 Min Read
The downward spiral for the Toronto Maple Leafs continues this season. They're in need of shake-up. What can they do? Who might they move?
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Domi (11) and defenceman Brandon Carlo (25) congratulate defenceman Morgan Rielly (44) on his goal against the Ottawa Senators during the third period of game one of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Toronto Maple Leafs could use a shake-up. What area could they look at, and who could they move?

Daily Faceoff: David Pagnotta last week, when asked if the Toronto Maple Leafs are heading for a bit of shake-up. What area could they be looking at and who could be moved?

Tyler Yaremchuk: “The Leafs kind of clearly need to make a shake-up here, Dave, but what do you think they could do?

Pagnotta: “Yeah, well, it’s tough right now because the injuries are now mounting. They’re piling up. Auston Matthews isn’t playing (last week). (Anthony) Stolarz is out as well. And they’ve been, they’ve been scrambling.

NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, and the Top 24 NHL Free Agents

Like this is a team that’s trying to figure out a little bit of their new identity this season, and it just, it just hasn’t clicked consistently by any stretch. So what happens at that point?

Well, Brad Treliving starts to look around a little bit more to see what his options are. He’s looking for a top-six guy, which we’ve known for a while. This goes back, goes back to the offseason.

And I think the realization that they need a legitimate puck mover from the blue line is starting to sink in a little bit more. And I believe that’s something that he’s starting to look at as well.

But again, any big move the leafs make, or try to make, is going to have to result in somebody leaving the team. Which might be why we’re starting to hear names like Max Domi again, and even Brandon Carlo that I brought up earlier this week. In addition to the (David) Kampf’s (in Vancouver now) and the (Nick) Robertson’s, the (Calle) Jarnkrok’s and everybody that’s, that’s, you know, their usual suspects that are out there.

NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers and Philadelphia Flyers

But it’s getting to the point now where they’ve got to be a little bit more creative in what they potentially do here, and they’re starting to look at what options may be available.”

