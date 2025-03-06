NHL Rumors: The Vancouver Canucks Could Do Some Buying and Selling

The Vancouver Canucks are looking for a center with term or control and they could move a few pieces

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Don Taylor: “Over the weekend, you said something to the effect, when you weren’t watching Marvel movies, that the Canucks were looking to add to their forward group. Is that still, is that still the case?

Friedman: “I think so, Don, I do. I think they’re trying to find, preferably, a center. Somebody they could keep with term. I don’t think they’re looking for rentals. I saw Patrik Allvin had an article with Ian the other day, MacIntyre, where he said rentals don’t make sense for us. And I think that’s true.

So I think they’re looking for somebody with term or team control, some future there. I think they’ve listened on their UFA’s. Obviously, there’s a lot of talk about Boeser and Vancouver, but also I think (Pius) Suter, (Derek) Forbort, anybody else who would qualify. You know, we’ll see.

I mean, there’s a lot of interest in centers out there, and Suter’s had a great year and isn’t making a ton of money. So I could see, that there’s a whole group of them. There’s about six or seven guys that, you know, teams are kind of looking at right now. So we’ll see how that goes over the next little while.

But if you look at Vancouver, they’ve signed Lankinen long-term. They’ve remodeled their defense a bit more long term with the young Pettersson and the new Pettersson, and everybody hoping (Tom) Willander going to join them at the end of his college season.

But I think up front, they’re still looking at, there’s some surgery that they can do, and I think they’d like to have a center with some term or team control. We’ll see.

