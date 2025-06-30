NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, Ottawa Senators, and Brad Marchand

The Vancouver Canucks and Thatcher Demko closing in on an extension

Frank Seravalli: Sources are saying the Vancouver Canucks and goaltender Thatcher Demko are close to agreeing on a contract extension. He’s eligible to officially sign one tomorrow.

Darren Dreger: An extension between the Canucks and Demko will get done. Money and structure are being worked on, term has been agreed upon.

Jesse Granger: “If Demko can stay healthy the Canucks will have one of the best tandems in the league with he and Kevin Lankinen.”

The Ottawa Senators continue to talk to two of their pending UFAs

Bruce Garrioch: The Ottawa Senators continue to talk with pending UFA forwards Adam Gaudette and Nick Cousins. It’s not known if they’ll reach an agreement before tomorrow.

The latest on Brad Marchand and where he could end up

TSN: Darren Dreger on the latest with pending UFA forward Brad Marchand and where he could end up.

Host: “Right behind Marner on the top UFA list is Brad Marchand. Where could he land this offseason?”

Dreger: “Well, most people outside of Florida think that he’s going to stay with Sam Bennett and the Florida Panthers. But again, there’s no guarantee of that. There’s ongoing dialogue between his agent, Wade Arnott and Bill Zito, the general manager for the Florida Panthers.

But what we know no different than other star players, Brad Marchand, if he hits the market on Tuesday, is going to have considerable interest.

There’s a long shot possibility. I describe it as a long shot, but it is a possibility that he could return to Boston. And that seems somewhat poetic, if that’s ultimately what happens, because you could certainly envision Brad Marchand morphing into a coaching or management role with the Boston Bruins down the line.

Well, if that isn’t good enough, and that doesn’t work out, I know again, there are many teams, including the Toronto Maple Leafs, who would love to get their hands on Brad Marchand as a free agent early this week.”

Jimmy Murphy: Brad Marchand is pushing hard for a four-year deal but it’s not certain he gets it. The Florida Panthers remain the front-runners.

Source said that it’s “highly unlikely” that the signs with the Boston Bruins if he goes to the open market.

