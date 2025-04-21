NHL Rumors: Quinn Hughes Wants to Play with his Brothers

Canucks Army: Vancouver Canucks president when asked about defenseman Quinn Hughes and the fans fear of him leaving in two years.

Reporter: “I think the greatest fear for conductance here is two years from now. Quinn Hughes can become an unrestricted free agent. How Cognizant are you with the moves that you’re going to be making this summer and within these next two years?

Do you consult with Quinn? Do you let him know what the game plan is? And when do you start thinking about an extension for Quinn Hughes, because I think that’d be one loss this franchise, I don’t know if you’d ever bounce back if he was to leave here.

Rutherford: “Totally agree, 100%. The one thing that we will be sure of, that we will have enough cap space to offer him the kind of contract that he deserves. That’s the one thing we can prepare for. And it may not boil down for money with him.

You know, he said before he wants to play with his brothers, and that would be partly out of our control. In our control if we brought his brothers here.

So there’s many moving parts here. Agree 100% this franchise cannot afford to lose a guy like Quinn Hughes, and we will do everything we can to keep him here. But the end of the day, it’ll be it’ll be his decision.

(A reporter asks a follow-up question, but you can’t hear anything)

Well we got to be careful with tampering here. So we’ll just leave it at that. I probably cross the line, anyways.”

