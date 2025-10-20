NHL Rumors: Tom Fitzgerald Wants To Keep Jacob Markstrom

New Jersey Devils Look To Extend Jacob Markstrom

New Jersey Devils President and General Manager Tom Fitzgerald joined TFP Hotstove on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio with Dave Pagnotta and Ryan Paton. He was asked about the ongoing contract negotiations between the team and Jacob Markstrom and where things stand.

Dave Pagnotta: “Last one from me, just circling back to Jacob Markstrom just very quickly. There have been reports all week about talks going back and forth. He’s a UFA in the summer. Negotiations on an extension. Is there anything you care to share with us on the status of that?”

Tom Fitzgerald: “We love Jacob and Amanda, his wife. We want them to be Devils for as long as possible. I know the feeling is mutual. His agent and I have had real healthy communications, real healthy talks. Different ideas exchanged contractually. But the fact is, he’s 35 and he’s going to be 36 and there are different rules for players that are that age and older. So, it’s from an organization standpoint, you look to protect your downside, but also reward the player.

But there’s no doubt we both want to. We want to get it done. I would be remiss if I did not reach back out to his agent here sooner rather than later. I think just once the injury happens, just kind of like, just let it breathe here. And there’s no doubt that, from our side, we want Jacob and Amanda Markstrom to be part of our family moving forward. And I believe Jacob and Amanda want to be part of this family moving forward.”

It is clear that Tom Fitzgerald wants to keep his goalie tandem together. He signed Jake Allen to that unique five-year deal at $1.8 million per season.

Reports from Kevin Weekes, the Devils initial offer to Markstrom was four years at $5 million. However, there is a gap to close. Whether that gap is money or the length of the deal remains to be seen.

However, with Markstrom out of the lineup, many are wondering if his past injuries will affect the number he gets on his next contract. As Fitzgerald mentioned, Markstrom is back to skating, and he is week to week with a lower-body injury.

