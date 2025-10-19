NHL Rumors: Expansion Update Plus Board of Governors Rumor Mill

The Latest On Expansion, Sort Of

James Murphy of RG Media: Naturally, expansion is a reflex reaction with things looking pretty good for the NHL. The Salary Cap finally increasing at a good rate feeds into these rumors. However, the impression from top NHL brass is that the reality is further than the rumor.

Now, some keep hinting that Atlanta, Phoenix, Houston, etc. are among cities in the running. However, Bill Daly says hold your horses till at least 2030. That is not a surprise considering the NHL is reviewing cities on a case-by-case basis with no real timeline for a decision.

The problem is none of these proposals are more than just at the feeling out stage. Nothing is concrete even with Atlanta just for perspective. Again, the next CBA expires in September of 2030. However, there is no urgency to add one or two teams before then. This goes against what has been seen in various rumor mills. Don’t believe the hype.

Others look at Quebec and Kansas City as possibilities too. Again, these two cities are barely on the radar as far as the NHL. No exchange of ideas has even taken place with these two cities or even Houston. No one has seen in-depth proposals of a leaked variety never mind what the NHL has seen or not seen. So far, nothing is close to imminent.

Board Of Governors Rumor Mill

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Yes, Keith Pelley is getting used to how the Toronto Maple Leafs work and tick. While Toronto moved on from Mitch Marner, everyone is waiting to see when the Maple Leafs take that swing. Then, there is the relief with the Connor McDavid deal for now. Edmonton is always going to be on the clock however partially because Toronto is looming in a perceptual sense.

When Kyle Connor got $12 million AAV, the price for Adrian Kempe went up naturally. A long term deal in the $11-12 million AAV range is now expected when before, the amount was maybe in the $9-$10 million AAV span. Ultimately, Kempe could take a little less but the increased pay is indeed good for the sport.

Do not forget this is an Olympic Year. One is going to hear it a lot. Olympic concerns are mounting already and the NHL is not likely too happy about this. Test dates are potentially being moved and already there have been worries about how safe the Olympic Village might be. The IOC has said a rink will be built before Christmas and the test date will take place in January.

Saying there is no Plan B is a little scary. Finally, do expect Olympic Roster Announcements to be staggered around December 31st. It makes too much sense to market it a bit.

