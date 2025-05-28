NHL Rumors: Top 12 NHL UFAs

Top 12 pending NHL unrestricted free agents

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: A look at the top 12 NHL unrestricted free agents that could be available when free agency opens on July 1st.

1. Mitch Marner – RW – Toronto Maple Leafs – Leafs reportedly had offered $13.5 million on an eight-year deal. It doesn’t seem like he wants to stay.

2. Sam Bennett – C – Florida Panthers – A tax-free state, and there still may be room to fit in an extension when their season is done. Should be able to get more money elsewhere. He’ll likely get between $7 and $8 million. The Leafs would be interested.

3. Nikolaj Ehlers – RW/LW – Winnipeg Jets – Had been in the trade rumor mill for a while. Not a lot of 25-goal scorers are available.

4. John Tavares – C – Toronto Maple Leafs – Loves playing in Toronto and will take a pay cut, but how much? Could get $7 million on the open market.

5. Aaron Ekblad – D – Florida Panthers – Did the Panthers acquire Ekblad’s replacement at the trade deadline – Seth Jones? Not many top-pairing defensemen on the UFA market.

6. Brad Marchand – LW – Florida Panthers – Has been a really nice fit in Florida. Had been talking to the Bruins about a three-year deal, but couldn’t agree on money.

7. Brock Boeser – RW – Vancouver Canucks – Had a down year amid the turmoil in Vancouver. The Canucks didn’t like any of the trade offers they got for him at the deadline.

8. Matt Duchene – C – Dallas Stars – He could be looking for a short, reasonably priced deal with a Stanley Cup contender. There aren’t a lot of center options in free agency.

9. Vladislav Gavrikov – D – Los Angeles Kings – The Kings have already started contract extension talks. He’d be one of, if not the top, left-handed UFA defenseman.

10. Brock Nelson – C – Colorado Avalanche – The Avs gave up a lot for him and have the need for a second-line center. Rumors of a potential return home to Minnesota won’t go away.

11. Mikael Granlund – C – Dallas Stars – Stars GM Jim Nill wants to have extension talks. Has fit in nicely.

12. Pius Suter – C – Vancouver Canucks – Had a career year with 25 goals and 46 points. The Canucks have some center concerns but will they be able to afford to re-sign Suter, and does he want to re-sign?

